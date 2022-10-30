Opinion/Editorial: Bob Good thinks he reflects voters; time to let him know

Based on his performance at the 5th Congressional District candidates’ debate last Wednesday night, Republican Rep. Bob Good believes in three things: hate, anger and fear. It is the ideal recipe for demagoguery and authoritarianism. It is also the reason every voting age citizen in the 5th needs to register to vote, if they have not already, and cast a ballot.

Beyond his refusal to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election because of his “ultra-MAGA” worship of Donald Trump, Good stakes his claim to a seat in the House of Representatives not on what’s best for constituents, but what suits his personal ideology. He loathes Democrats to the detriment of the people he represents and offers no middle ground. Good has virtually no plan to govern beyond xenophobia, isolationism, fossil fuels and Christian nationalism, which includes making it a crime for American women to exercise reproductive freedom.

In terms of international relations and world peace, Good opposes aid to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion. He votes against it because it is “not our fight” and because he is afraid of Russia’s nuclear capability.

He offers no answer on how to defend Taiwan if China attacks except to extend Second Amendment rights to the Taiwanese people so they can all carry weapons like we do in America. As he offers this nonsensical blather, Good voted against Virginia Sen. Mark Warner’s CHIPS Act that would increase the production of computer microchips in the U.S. so America would not have to rely on Taiwanese-made chips to power military equipment and domestic-made vehicles and appliances.

Bob Good’s mindset begs the question of whether he would have wanted the U.S. to ignore Hitler’s invasions of Poland and France decades ago.

Domestically, he proposes to bring down gas prices by increasing U.S. oil production, while simultaneously shutting down a federal program to increase the use of sustainable electric vehicles in the U.S. military and other federal agencies. This is because he believes God created fossil fuels and put them in the ground for man to harvest.

Good says he has a plan to balance the budget and reduce the national debt. We are pretty sure it does not involve clawing back huge tax cuts to multinational corporations and tax cuts to the richest Americans.

The congressman’s major solution to the desperate need for immigration reform involves building a wall and letting the Border Patrol pick off those who get around it. He does support an important e-verify program to make sure foreign workers are in the country legally. But he says not one word about fixing this country’s broken visa programs that make it difficult to impossible to fill jobs Americans refuse to take.

Good says he could not vote for veterans’ health care to treat exposure to toxic burn pits because of Democrats’ profligacy.

Ditto for opposing spending bills that brought hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid to the 5th District.

Good cast one of just 12 votes against honoring police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 against a coup attempt conducted by insurrectionists encouraged by Trump and led by white supremacist paramilitary groups. Good called the bill to honor law enforcement “a political stunt” by Democrats.

Good’s extremism stems in part from his membership in the House Freedom Caucus that includes do-nothing hell raisers like Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz. Good’s predecessor in the 5th District seat, Denver Riggleman, told The Daily Progress that his political consultants told him no Republican could win the GOP nomination in the 5th without pledging to join the caucus. Riggleman did, but found himself in a world of conspiracy theorists less interested in governing than stoking fear.

Sound familiar?

There is almost no way Bob Good can credibly claim a mandate for his stilted stances if every eligible adult in the 5th District casts a ballot. So do whatever it takes to vote. That includes people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. It includes moderate Republicans and independents across the 5th District. Bob Good claims to speak for you in Congress. He wants everybody in Washington to believe that you share his hate, anger and fear, his denial of the democratic process, and his dismissal of science.

The choice is yours.