Dracula doesn’t want to drink your blood — he wants you to donate it.
To an official blood drive, of course.
Raphael Peter Engel, who starred in the 1971 films “Dracula vs. Frankenstein” and “Brain of Blood,” appeared at a Stephens City drive-in theater this week to meet fans, answer questions and pose for pictures. Mr. Engel, by the way, is a Charlottesville resident (who knew?). His stage name is Zandor Vorkov.
He’s encouraging people to give blood during the COVID pandemic and has taped a public service announcement on the topic. The PSA will air at summer screenings of “Dracula vs. Frankenstein.”
Dracula may be out for your blood — but don’t worry. It’s all in a good cause.
