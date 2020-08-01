Dracula doesn’t want to drink your blood — he wants you to donate it.

To an official blood drive, of course.

Raphael Peter Engel, who starred in the 1971 films “Dracula vs. Frankenstein” and “Brain of Blood,” appeared at a Stephens City drive-in theater this week to meet fans, answer questions and pose for pictures. Mr. Engel, by the way, is a Charlottesville resident (who knew?). His stage name is Zandor Vorkov.

He’s encouraging people to give blood during the COVID pandemic and has taped a public service announcement on the topic. The PSA will air at summer screenings of “Dracula vs. Frankenstein.”

Dracula may be out for your blood — but don’t worry. It’s all in a good cause.

Load comments