Opinion/Editorial: Albemarle must invest to end achievement gap

In a county as rich and enlightened as Albemarle, something needs to change when it comes to helping minority and low income students achieve more academically. The issue arose last week with the annual release of school accreditation reports that showed what has been the trend for far too long. In general, schools with the lowest income students and highest minority populations struggled most to earn accreditation. Four schools were accredited with conditions because they did not meet one of the state standards for passing standardized tests.

Staying where you are in academic achievement in an increasingly competitive world means you lose ground. This is Albemarle’s dilemma. Data collected by the education department mostly show the county’s minority students running in place and sometimes losing a few steps to their own past performance. The county school board should declare the situation unacceptable and devote personnel and money to turn it around.

The numbers tell the story.

In the 2012-2013 school year 50.28% of Black students in the Albemarle County Public Schools passed the Virginia Standards of Learning test in English reading with a proficient score. The pass proficient percentage for other tests, according to data education department website, were 44.44% for English writing, 57.56% for history and social science, 49.94% for math, and 56.43 for science.

In the 2021-2022 school year, Black students pass proficient scores on SOLs were 45.06% in English reading, 23.81% in English writing, 30.67% in history and social science, 35.92% in math, and 30.41% in science.

Now, we can talk all we want about how the pandemic and all the challenges with shutdowns and remote learning caused scores to tank. But the suggestion that Albemarle is letting down some of its most at-risk students is undeniable. Looking back to 2018-2019, before the coronavirus killed a million Americans and disrupted all of our lives, Black students’ SOL scores in Albemarle had not improved over 2012-2013. The English reading proficient pass rate was slightly worse. English writing was slightly better. History and social science were down 11%. Math was up roughly 5%. Science was down roughly 8%.

Pass proficient rates for Albemarle’s Hispanic students trended a little better, but still seem generally headed in the wrong direction, if they moved in any direction at all. Hispanic students scoring pass proficient in English reading went from 50.46% in 2012-2013 to 48.62% in 2018-2019 to 44.09% in 2021-2022. English writing went from 58.38% in 2012-2013 to 46.02% in 2018-2019 to 47.37% in 2021-2022. History and social science went from 56.71% proficient pass to 50.85% to 40.56%. Math went from 53.03% to 60.58% to 41.69%. Science went from 55.96% to 53.25% to 32.19%.

White students, meanwhile, had higher pass proficient rates, but stagnant improvement trends from 2012-2013 to 2018-2019 to 2021-2022. In English reading, white students went 61.49% pass proficient to 61.1% to 59.34%. In English writing, the proficient pass rates went 47.92% to 43.02% to 45.64%. In history and social science, the rates were 51.81% to 59.41% to 58.56%. In math, from 62.37% to 64.89% to 61.37%. In science, from 65.13% to 66.73% to 63.84%.

If this data dump confuses you, look at it like this: You can cast aside the numbers, the complications of new test designs and every other excuse. White students in Albemarle score decently or well in major test areas except for English writing. Black and Hispanic students lag their white counterparts by several percentage points in most areas and by double digits in some. The number trends suggest that minority students are stuck in place or drifting backwards. The data also seem to show that the academic impact of the pandemic hurt Albemarle’s Black and Hispanic minorities much worse than their white counterparts.

Closing the academic achievement gap between racial and ethnic groups has long been the goal of public schools everywhere. Unlike many places, Albemarle County boasts levels of affluence and education among its citizens that should allow that happen. The county must rethink the strategies and resources it commits to schools with lower income students and higher minority populations. Ensuring accreditation is a good starting point. But what can’t get lost in the metrics is humanity. The data demonstrate that a significant number of youngsters in Albemarle’s schools need help that they are not getting.