Opinion/Editorial: After mass shootings, Moms Demand Action pushes for gun reformsi

Gretchen Brown, who helps lead the Charlottesville chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, said she has been busier in the last four weeks than she has in any of the four years she has volunteered with the gun safety reform group.

The recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Tex. are driving a collective effort nationwide to make changes that will curb gun violence which has flared.

“We are calling attention to gun violence,” said Brown. “We have to fight for this. It is too critical a moment not to.”

In a country where gun manufacturers and gun owners resist those changes, the pace of improvement is glacial. Though they may be frustrated, Brown says she and others in Moms Demand Action realize they must play the long game and celebrate small wins.

“Every single life we save is a victory,” she said.

Locally, Moms Demand Action hopes to relaunch a sense of urgency and commitment and draw new volunteers at a meeting Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at the Building Goodness Foundation office at 128 Carlton Road. “We sent emails to 2,000 supporters within 30 miles of Charlottesville,” Brown said.

People who care about stopping the shootings that plague this country should check the meeting out. It will take grass roots activism to make our leaders understand that the majority of Americans want reasonable requirements for gun safety to protect themselves and those they love.

That fact gets lost in the slickly packaged, manipulative messages sent by the death-dealing gun makers who make a fortune selling semi-automatic assault rifles like the AR-15 used in both Buffalo and Uvalde. Too often, the mouthpieces of those messages are politicians scared they will lose their power if they cross the gun lobby. It is time to send the opposite message.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense merged with a group called Mayors Against Illegal Guns which grew out of the mass slaughter of students at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. in 2012 to form Everytown for Gun Safety. Everytown represents the kind of coalition it will take to combat the firearms industry, the National Rifle Association and their shills in Congress and state legislatures.

Virginia offers a model for what can be accomplished, Brown says. The state passed legislation requiring background checks of buyers for almost all gun purchases in the state. It also allows Extreme Risk Protection Orders in certain circumstances to temporarily detain people who might be a risk to themselves or others.

But those reforms came when Democrats controlled both the governor’s office and both chambers of the General Assembly. That is no longer the case.

These days, Moms Demand Action is focused on getting some form of federal gun safety legislation passed. This includes new incremental steps in background checks for younger gun buyers aimed at addressing the fact that both the Buffalo and Uvalde shooters were teenagers, along with several other mass shooters in earlier attacks. A panel of 10 Democratic and 10 Republican U.S. Senators drew up the agreement. It has not been written into legislation or introduced into the chamber for action.

To make sure that happens, Brown says Moms Demand Action members make targeted calls to lawmakers who appear willing to support the measure.

The group also calls state legislators who might be convinced to take baby steps toward gun safety to help empower them to do so.

It advocates with school boards on issues of gun safety.

But it does it all with a sense of perspective. The actions moms and pops might like to see often differ from what they can achieve right now. For instance, the group would like to see things like a ban on assault weapons sales to anyone under 21, perhaps even a ban on firearms sales to anyone under 21 or maybe an overall ban on assault weapons sales.

But as Gretchen Brown said, “We’re committed to chipping away.” And as history proves, with enough commitment slow and steady can win the race. Remember, she said, “it took 100 years for women to earn the right to vote.”