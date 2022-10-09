Opinion/Editorial: After Dobbs all of us face uncertainty

The “After Dobbs” seminar at the University of Virginia law school this fall attracted more students to sign up than there were seats. The popularity of the six-week discussion of the legal, medical and personal ramifications of the end of American women’s constitutional right to abortion speaks loudly.

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices overturned women’s reproductive rights after lying about respecting legal precedent to get their lifetime appointments. The uncertainty they created affects almost every aspect of American life. For half a century Roe v. Wade ensured a woman’s right to make personal health care choices about pregnancy privately. It is gone, replaced by the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the constitutional rights established in Roe and a subsequent case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Hence the “After Dobbs” seminar. The course is the brainchild of UVa law professors Naomi Cahn and Anne Coughlin and music professor Bonnie Gordon. It married their expertise in legal and historical aspects family and criminal law and women’s rights. The course also included outside speakers from the legal and medical communities. Though not planned, the discussion moved some participants to share recollections of the complicated and gut-wrenching decision of how to handle a pregnancy for which they did not feel prepared.

That decision could now constitute a crime for women and their doctors because the Supreme Court wrested reproductive rights away from U.S. women. The justices handed control to state legislatures dominated by white men. Women in several conservative states now face laws that ban almost all abortions. Some state statutes make no exception for cases of rape and incest. The patriarchs behind the most vindictive state statutes even want to make it a crime for female residents of their states to travel to another state to have an abortion where it is still legal.

Millions of poor women in the South and some Republican-run states in the Midwest and Southwest don’t have the means to make those trips if they will not be charged. The level of chaos is almost indescribable as fomenters of forced pregnancy belly up to the courthouse bar to invite their hand-picked jurists to practice the judicial activism about which they once whined.

One of the biggest threats after Dobbs is that a new plaintiff’s name will soon symbolize the growing suppression of women’s rights. If Roe had to go because, as majority opinion writer Samuel Alito reasoned, the constitution did not mention abortion specifically, there are plenty of other rights not specified. This seemed to inspire Justice Clarence Thomas to wonder about Americans’ right to practice contraception.

Think legislated morality and think about it a lot. After Dobbs, the conservative justices set the table for a Christian nationalist movement which Thomas’ wife, Ginni, helps lead.

Here is what Alito said in a recent speech about religion in America: “‘Freedom of worship’ means freedom to do these things that you like to do in the privacy of your home or in your church or synagogue or your mosque or your temple,” he said. “But when you step outside into the public square in the light of day, you had better behave yourself like a good secular citizen. That’s the problem that we face.”

Religious extremists like James Dobson of Focus on the Family or Pat Robertson or the late Jerry Falwell Sr. could not have said it better. Alito’s suggestion that it is wrong to have to behave like “a good secular citizen” in “the public square” defies the reality of the pluralistic society that defines this country. Alito’s comment is in league with all those self-proclaimed Christians who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 to overthrow an election.

Who are the “we” to whom Alito refers? Are we the Alliance Defending Freedom whose idea of freedom of worship is to attack public schools for accommodating transgender students? Are we the host of Republicans, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who court white supremacists by banning discussions of institutional racism, but self-righteously proclaim superior morality in supporting life-at-conception?

Dobbs is the manifestation of the notion that a single religious viewpoint, in this case evangelical dogma, should control government policy and people’s behavior to the exclusion of everyone else’s circumstances or faith.

That is anything but the American way.