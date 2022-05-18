Opinion/Editorial: After Charlottesville, Trump gave neo-Nazis dangerous credibiliity

The Daily Progress

“When you’ve got national leaders that say they’re good people on both sides after modern-day Nazis, modern-day White supremacist protests in Charlottesville, ... I fear that you end up with these kind of tragedies.” — Virginia Sen. Mark Warner.

It didn’t used to be this way. For decades, America’s neo-Nazis dwelled like maggots under the rock of civilization. Occasionally, a few would crawl out, only to be stymied by society’s revulsion.

Then, in 2017, came President Donald Trump’s reaction to the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, and the rock turned over. Not only did the leader of the free world refuse to repudiate the racism and anti-Semitism of the Hitler wannabes, Trump said they included “some very good people.”

Trump’s words gave credence to a cabal calling for a race war. Things have not been the same since.

Crazed conspiracies like the purported attempt by Jews to have intellectually inferior Blacks and immigrants replace or interbreed with White people became part of what seemed like a legitimate discussion, given that it was apparently approved by the White House and stated as fact on Fox News.

Emboldened White supremacists marched proudly in the streets of Washington D.C., not just in the Jewish suburb of Skokie, Ill. The lunatic fringe always enjoyed the country’s most important right, freedom of expression. But now, they meant to claim the middle ground. They pretended to represent traditional family values and paraded their kids around the nation’s capital beneath American flags.

From the White House came not a single denial. Instead, as years passed and Trump’s reelection approached, the rhetoric became coarser and calls to violence more transparent. White supremacists in his base were way past needing to speak in code. They menaced political opponents with weapons at campaign rallies. They clashed with demonstrators protesting the murder of George Floyd, by a White cop so blithely brutal that he choked Floyd to death for nine minutes even though he knew someone was making a video.

Still not a word from the White House. Except the president allegedly wondering if those outraged by Floyd’s death could be shot in the leg to discourage them, according to a Trump insider’s new book.

Then, there was the autocratic abuse of power using the United States military to clear peaceful protesters from public property in front of the executive mansion so its occupant could stroll across Lafayette Park and make a campaign ad in front of a church.

After Charlottesville, the president’s words offered what Warner correctly calls “moral ambiguity or moral equivalency.”

Equivalency for neo-Nazis, without precedent in modern U.S. history, bestowed instant presidential imprimatur.

Acceptance of violence followed as the president praised his partisans for trying to run a bus full of Joe Biden supporters off a road.

More people with guns showed up at rallies. More White men intimidated people who did not see things their way.

When all of it failed to deliver a second term, here came the Big Lie: An election conducted fairly and whose result withstood dozens of lawsuits and audits was stolen by fraud that no one, not even Trump sycophant and My Pillow huckster Mike Lindell, could prove.

Instead of owning the truth, the faithful attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in league with racists, xenophobes and anti-Semites. Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House trapped inside went from outraged victims to apologists for Trump and the mob in less than a week.

Meanwhile, Fox News agent-provocateur-in-chief Tucker Carlson was already talking about replacement theory, similar to “the Jews will not replace us” chant heard in Charlottesville. Members of Congress start talking about it, too. Just like it was a real thing.

Then, some bored, crazy teenager surfed websites and believed in an insane conspiracy that Donald Trump and so many others in his circle refused to repudiate.

And suddenly, the neo-Nazi appeasers were shocked, shocked to find the country beset by a racist bloodbath.

After Charlottesville, the question was never if this would happen. It was always when.