Opinion/Editorial: ADF freedoms lead to bias against others

The Alliance Defending Freedom filed another lawsuit against another Virginia school system Tuesday. The latest target was the Harrisonburg School Board, which adopted a policy that required teachers to address students by their chosen gender identity pronouns.

That makes a least four ADF cases in the past nine months, including two against Albemarle County that say a program of racial awareness discriminates against whites.

The list of legal actions doesn’t count ADF’s apparent authorship of a controversial transgender bathroom policy in Hanover County that would require transgender students to undergo a background check to get administrative approval to use the loo.

ADF says its mission is to “defend and promote the core issues of religious freedom, the sanctity of life and marriage and family.” This seems to mean no reproductive rights for women, marriage only between a natural born man and natural born woman and a heterosexual two-parent household.

ADF has been heaven-bent to squeeze conservative Christian values into secular education in Virginia in the name of personal religious freedom. The strategy involves arguing that a single individual’s private spiritual beliefs must be allowed to dictate public policy for thousands of others whether or not they agree.

Tax filings show just how many millions of dollars the non-profit ADF has to invest in getting Jesus to the classroom. ProPublica’s nonprofit explorer, which gathers records from the Internal Revenue Service, lists ADF’s 2020-2021 funding at $78,833,050. This is $20 million more than Charlottesville contributed to its city schools in the same fiscal year. ADF’s deep pockets demonstrate what school officials face when the organization tries to lower the legal boom.

Those who think no meaningful Christian nationalist movement operates in this country should take a look at ADF’s fiscal 2019 tax return, the latest full return that is publicly available. The filing shows that the organization spent $59.3 million on expenses. This included $18.3 million on “legal advocacy,” $13.3 million on “training and allied support,” and $10.8 million on “public education.” To “establish legal precedents affirming religious liberty” at every level of the court system, ADF funds a legal fellowship program and other methods that train an army of Christian lawyers who will presumably march unto war against anything as worldly as gay rights or racial equity.

Among the battle cries is a call to raise awareness of the “vision of the Founders concerning the U.S. Constitution to reflect natural law.” That means God’s law supersedes man’s law. This is why ADF has trained hundreds of attorneys to work in “culture-shaping fields.”

The roots of ADF’s disapproval of LGBTQ+ rights traces to the group’s founding in 1993 by Alan Sears, a Baptist who converted to Catholicism. He worked for the Meese Commission on pornography and also objected to what he called the “homosexual agenda.” He got paid $803,981 in 2019-2020, according to tax records.

Current ADF chief executive Michael Farris is a former Christian right Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Virginia. ADF paid him $455,461 in fiscal 2019-2020, tax filings show. Farris’ lack of commitment to public education can be measured in his long history as a leader of the home schooling movement and his establishment of the Home School Legal Defense Association.

Farris’ Christian nationalist credentials come with his signature on the Manifesto of the Coalition on Revival, affirming that “the Bible is not only God’s statements to us regarding religion, salvation, eternity, and righteousness, but also the final measurement and depository of certain fundamental facts of reality and basic principles that God wants all mankind to know in the spheres of law, government, economics, business, education, arts and communication, medicine, psychology, and science.”

ADF contributes to other organizations that mirror these theocratic principles. The Family Foundation of Virginia is one of them. According to its 2019-2020 tax return, ADF gave the foundation $156,620. On its website, the foundation explains that “there is no square inch of the universe over which God has not claimed ‘Mine,’ and that includes the arenas of civil government and public policy where we spend much of our time.”

If we apply that kind of fundamentalism to schools across this country, we will guarantee the very religious intolerance the ADF claims to hate.