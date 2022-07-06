Opinion/Editorial: Acquitted of murder, imprisoned for life, he deserves hearing

“Even though federal prosecutors presented their strongest case against Mr.

Richardson, the jury found that Mr. Richardson was not guilty of the murder of Officer Gibson and not guilty of possession of a firearm during the commission of a murder … There is no stronger proof that no rational trier of fact would have found proof of Mr. Richardson’s guilt than the verdict of the federal jury ...”

Those words come from a report by the office of then-Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring of Virginia in November 2021. They explain why all the judges of the Virginia Court of Appeals should now offer Terrence Richardson a chance to present new evidence in the 1998 killing of Waverly police officer Allen Gibson.

Last week, a two-judge panel of the appeals court denied Richardson’s request for a new evidence hearing. Among other things, the judges ruled that Richardson did not offer new evidence strong enough to keep any “rational trier of fact” from convicting him. Republican Attorney Jason Miyares, who was elected in November 2021, withdrew the state’s support for an innocence writ or a new evidence hearing shortly after his inauguration in February.

The Richardson case reeks of politics rather than justice. It is tinged by race. Richardson is Black. Gibson was White. Miyares is a partisan activist who has bragged that he will campaign to replace Democratic prosecutors across the state. He sees himself as tough on crime.

Herring’s office conducted a months-long investigation that led to a 78-page examination of every detail of Gibson’s death and what Richardson knew when he took a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter in state court in 1999 after being charged with capital murder.

Richardson served a brief state prison sentence, but in 2020 federal prosecutors indicted him for murder. The government used all the evidence collected for the state case and more that had become available, but a jury still found Richardson not guilty of murder in June 2001. It did not seem to matter. The judge in the federal case used Richardson’s state involuntary manslaughter plea to enhance his federal sentence to life in prison.

Now, a two-judge panel has chosen not to let Richardson present evidence that he says he did not know about when he agreed to the manslaughter plea.

The confusion and judicial manipulation in all of this begs for an evidentiary hearing. That will not happen unless the whole appeals court agrees to hear Richardson’s arguments. Such a hearing is not guaranteed. But it is what justice demands.

Herring’s investigators concluded that Richardson deserved an actual writ of innocence. Those investigators determined that Richardson pleaded guilty not knowing that a 10-year-old witness had identified a different person that she said she saw at the scene of Gibson’s shooting.

But it was the federal jury’s not guilty verdict on the murder charge that Herring’s troops found most compelling. The federal jury found him not guilty “even though federal prosecutors presented information relied upon for the [state] guilty plea and additional incriminating evidence.”

Miyares overruled Herring’s submission and filed one that did not support Richardson. The state appeared not to care that a man acquitted of murder was somehow serving a life sentence.

This helped convince the appeals court panel to deny Richardson the chance to offer new evidence. The judges blamed Richardson and his lawyer for not finding information that Herring’s report showed was not provided to either prosecution or defense by law enforcement. There was also a state subpoena of the 10-year-old witness that went unnoticed as Richardson’s lawyer negotiated the involuntary manslaughter plea.

All of these things stood to change that plea. But rather than acknowledge them, the appeals court panel found ways to shoot them down. Then, it decided that “the federal jury’s verdict that Richardson was not guilty of an intentional killing or a killing with malice aforethought simply does not prove that Richardson was not guilty of the accidental killing to which he pled guilty…”

When a man is serving life in prison, these conflicting conclusions cry out for a second look.