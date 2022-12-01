Opinion/Editorial: Accommodating election deniers by chasing ghosts

The problem for the Virginia Attorney General’s Election Integrity Unit is that it was born from a lie. An ambitious young politician –Jason Miyares – climbed briefly into bed with election deniers who spewed false claims that fraud cost Donald Trump the 2020 presidential election. Miyares knew those claims were not true. But he needed the votes of the conspiracy theorists to win election as a Republican in 2021.

That message comes through in the nearly 800 pages of data, documents and emails released Tuesday under a Freedom of Information Act request by the Virginia NAACP. The information cost the civil right group $9,500, which Miyares’ office said was the cost of gathering the material.

It shows the history of the Election Integrity Unit in rich detail, from the people asking for it to the talking points Miyares used to justify it to the public reaction to its creation in September of this year.

Miyares says he heard from voters during his 2021 campaign who wanted an EIU. He says he made a campaign promise to form one. He says he simply wants to make it “easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

This begs the question of which Virginians found it hard to vote and easy to cheat. The answer on both counts seems to be not enough to change election results.

Miyares’ 20-person EIU consists of lawyers, paralegals and investigators. The AG had the authority to form it. What he lacks is evidence of the criminal behavior or administrative incompetence that make it necessary.

The people who most wanted the Election Integrity Unit were election deniers like state Sen. Amanda Chase and state Del. John McGuire, hardline Trumpers who continue to insist that voter fraud decided the 2020 election in Joe Biden’s favor. Headed into the November 2022 midterms, McGuire showed the debunked documentary “2,000 Mules” to justify beliefs of his right wing constituents in a stolen election. Chase tried unsuccessfully to push through a $3 million state budget amendment for a 22-person investigation team to expose election fraud.

Miyares never believed Trump’s Big Lie. He hired, then forced out, a lawyer on his staff who praised the Jan. 6 Capitol attackers who tried to overturn election results. Miyares has said Biden’s election was legitimate. He has said that an extensive review of documents and tips alleging fraud produced no evidence that would have changed the results of the 2020 Virginia election results.

But he made a deal with the devil and kept it. So now, he and his EIU chase ghosts.

The timing of the EIU’s creation conveniently lined up with the tough-on-crime campaign issue GOP candidates in Virginia ran on in the 2022 midterms. Most, if not all of them, questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s victory.

The NAACP FOIA results also show Miyares being courted by a group that wanted the attorney general to meet in September with Jovan Hutter Pulitzer. Pulitzer is a conspiracy theorist who was billed as the “architect” of a Mariposa County, Ariz., audit of 2020 votes. Pulitzer claimed to have discovered 12,000 counterfeit ballots, a conclusion a consultant working for the state’s Senate called “utter rubbish.”

The group Virginians for America First, which says it is dedicated to stopping “election fraud that is being perpetrated on the American people,” by the “Deep State bureaucracy” and the Democratic Party eagerly sought to publicize Miyares new 20-member EIU.

Miyares wisely dodged appearances with the worst of the election fraud liars. He turned down a request to meet with Pulitzer, his spokeswoman told The Daily Progress. He was invited to a town hall in Loudon County featuring McGuire and Chase, but did not attend, she added.

Emails show his staff trying to distance Miyares from Chase’s boasts that she had supplied the AG’s office with evidence of election fraud. At the same time, Miyares’ Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp rebuffed a request by former Virginia elections commissioner Chris Piper, who asked that Miyares react to Chase’s claims by making a statement in support of the state’s election officials.

Slemp called Piper’s request a “very disappointing politically charged email that I can only assume you plan on leaking.”

What other Virginians might find disappointing is the attorney general’s dogged attempt to accommodate perpetrators of election fraud myths.