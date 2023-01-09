Opinion/Editorial: 6-year-old shooter shows why gun laws must change in U.S.

In journalism, stories, columns and editorials carry names and publication dates called “slugs.” Our dilemma today is how to label an editorial whose subject is simultaneously unthinkable, inexcusable and inevitable. Please tell us, all you blood-soaked sons and daughters of the Second Amendment battling to keep firearms unrestricted. How shall we slug the tale of a six-year-old child who shoots a school teacher?

This is our challenge as we contemplate last Friday’s gunplay at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. Police say first grade teacher Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old James Madison University graduate with ties to Albemarle County, suffered a serious gunshot wound Friday afternoon after an “altercation” involving a six-year-old student.

We are not sure Dante reserved a circle of Hell for six-year-olds. But we sure wish a punishment existed for the firearms manufacturers who got rich flooding this country with hundreds of millions of unregistered handguns and rifles while they left children to cower in classrooms from a first-grade active shooter.

Police on Friday explained that only one person was targeted. We’re not sure why that represents relief. Law enforcement officials still have not said where the child who shot Zwerner got the handgun he used. They will not say if the child’s parents have been interviewed or charged.

The mayor of Newport News called the shooting a red flag for the nation. “I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented.”

This country has had national discussion after national discussion about school shootings for decades. We had dozens of discussions in 2022 alone, including at the University of Virginia, where a student shot to death three students and wounded two others.

Gun-loving politicians who sold their loyalty to the firearms lobby will talk again about metal detectors at elementary school doors or arming teachers as they did after the slaughter of 19 fourth graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022.

We don’t know if Abby Zwerner wished she had been armed so she could draw down on her first graders at Richneck, but we hope she does not think like that. Teachers want to nurture children, not menace them with firearms.

The Newport News case exposes the extent of America’s love affair with firearms, a relationship so perverted that it willingly makes murder victims of children over and over in order to keep guns floating uncontrolled through the states. The country’s worship of muzzle flash and open carry also made a victim of the Richneck first grader who saw enough to think he could settle scores with a handgun.

How far must we fall? In Virginia, the Richneck shooter is far too young to be tried as an adult, because, of course, he is barely a child. According to the National Governor’s Association, Virginia does not specify a minimum age for adjudication in juvenile court. By state law, juveniles cannot be held past their 21st birthdays, and records of their offenses are expunged.

A likely outcome will be that the shooter’s parents or parent will lose custody and the child grows up in foster care or an adoptive home.

If a crime exists here at all, it will be for an adult charged with recklessly leaving a loaded gun where it could put a child under 14 at risk. But here’s the rub. Gun makers have flexed their political muscle to shoot down attempts in Virginia to mandate trigger locks or safe storage laws which make gun owners actually lock up their weapons.

So let the discussions begin yet again the way they do each time another tragedy occurs. Let them continue ad nauseum. Prevention of American gun violence won’t come until access to firearms is strictly regulated and enforced. It will not come until finding and prosecuting sources of illegal firearms becomes one of America’s highest, best-funded priorities. None of that will happen until members of Congress, state legislatures, local governing boards and councils, and the United States Supreme Court admit the need to amend the Second Amendment.

If a six-year-old’s possession and use of a handgun proves anything, it proves that America should keep track of new and used firearms as least as scrupulously as it keeps track of new and used automobiles.