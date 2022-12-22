Opinion/Editorial: 3M waited too late to stop producing forever chemicals

After polluting the global environment for half a century, including in Virginia, chemical company 3M announced Monday that it would stop making per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by the end of 2025.

This is good news for the world. But 3M’s decision came far too late in a crisis that will force taxpayers in the U.S. and around the world to pay billions of dollars to mitigate.

PFAS are so-called “forever chemicals” that pollute, water, soil and air. They can be measured in humans and animals thousands of miles from where they are made or used in thousands of consumer products. Closer to production facilities, they build up in blood and tissue because they enter bodies faster than they break down.

Ending their production as soon as possible is critical. But by now, clearing PFAS from the environment could take decades, if it is even possible. 3M’s end of PFAS production offers cold comfort to people exposed for decades to company-made PFAS used as a raw material in thousands of other people’s products and a few made and sold by 3M itself.

As part of a class action lawsuit settlement, a scientific panel studied the public health impact of PFAS on a community surrounding a West Virginia Teflon plant that used 3M-made PFAS. The panel concluded that sustained PFAS exposure in the environment was linked to abnormal levels of “high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer, and pregnancy-induced hypertension” near the production site.

Interestingly, this area is the same community where another PFAS production plant used equipment that was sent to Central Virginia for cleaning and recently polluted a drinking water reservoir in Roanoke County.

The scientific panel in West Virginia exposed the cynicism corporations such as 3M, DuPont and Chemours demonstrated in raking in billions of dollars in net sales while knowing that what they sold could be hurting people.

Corporate denial and double talk was never more apparent than in 2019, when a senior 3M executive testified under oath to a congressional subcommittee that PFAS had never harmed a single person at the levels at which it existed in the environment.

The outrageousness of the statement caused the panel’s chairman to swear in disbelief. “We’ve had witnesses in here who had devastating illnesses and injuries,” the chairman told a journalist from the Minneapolis Star Tribune after the hearing.

Records obtained in a defunct lawsuit prove that for decades, 3M knew about, but failed repeatedly to tell government regulators and the public about company research that showed the potential toxicity of PFAS used in products such as Scotchgard, Gore-Tex and Teflon.

As 3M patted itself on the back Monday for “committing to innovate to a world less dependent on PFAS,” the company continued to spread the myth that PFAS are not harmful. A 3M news release blamed government regulators the decision to “exit all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025” and to “work to discontinue use of PFAS across our product portfolio by the end of 2025” on government regulators. Those regulators, the news release said, were “focused on reducing or eliminating the presence of PFAS in the environment.”

Gosh, wonder why?

Could it be that a scientific consensus determined that the risks of PFAS outnumbered its benefits?

Maybe we should check with the folks near the Red Wing shoe factory in Michigan living by a river polluted with 3M-made PFAS. Or check with the folks living near the Cape Fear River in North Carolina where a PFAS production facility dumped polluted wastewater in such volume that it is taking hundreds of millions of dollar to clean up. Or perhaps we should ask dairy farmers who used municipal sludge for fertilizer and discovered their cows’ milk had PFAS levels high enough to keep the milk from being sold.

People near military bases that used PFAS-based firefighting foam have faced restrictions on their drinking water. Private wells have been shuttered and property owners asked to drink bottled water near production plants. Some have experienced inexplicable cancers.

Meanwhile, 3M noted that its “current annual net sales of manufactured PFAS are approximately $1.3 billion.”

That fact, dear readers, tells the ugly truth. Plenty of people have known of potential PFAS dangers for over half a century. But nothing ever happened until pesky civilian scientists and government regulators intervened. The lesson here is simple. Corporations almost always act in their own self-interest and not society’s.