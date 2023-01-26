Opinion/Editorial: 2nd Amendment is not a license for murder

Did the Founding Fathers intend for University of Virginia football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler to die?

The question seems absurd until you consider the opposition of some legislators to a bill that just passed out of a State Senate committee. The law includes a measure that makes firearms possession on college campuses a crime. It is an attempt to address legal limitations that helped keep UVa officials from finding weapons kept on Grounds by Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Jones is the UVa student accused of shooting to death Perry, Davis and Chandler and wounding two other students on the campus in November 2022.

A person warned UVa officials that Jones said he had a gun two months before the mass shooting. The warning came in an investigation of an alleged hazing episode which involved Jones. Yet no one from law enforcement appears to have interviewed Jones before his alleged killing spree. Nor did police enter Jones’ campus apartment until after Perry, Davis and Chandler were dead. There, according to the results of a search warrant obtained by The Daily Progress, a Virginia State Police officer found an assault rifle, a handgun, partially loaded high capacity clips of ammunition and a device that makes firearms shoot faster.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was never intended as a license for murder. Yet that is what it has become as the gun makers’ lobby bullies lawmakers into killing virtually all gun control measures.

State Sen. Creigh Deeds, a Democrat whose district includes UVa, brought the criminalization proposal to the General Assembly after several consultations with UVa officials. It will likely make it out of a second committee where it now heads. But the damnable fact is that it passed out of the first committee on a mostly party-line vote with Republicans opposing the measure, and it will almost surely pass out of the second with little or no Republican support.

By the time the law reaches the Senate floor for approval, any rural Democrats in the chamber’s Democratic majority who defect could kill it. When it heads to the Republican-run House of Representative it will probably be on life support, if not dead on arrival.

Should it pass by some miracle, Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who wants to be the GOP’s presidential candidate in 2024, seems a slam dunk to refuse to sign it into law.

This is a disgusting betrayal of reason and public safety. It is also business as usual in the United States. It helps explain why the country remains vulnerable to mass shootings. America celebrated the New Year with two mass shootings in California. One killed 11 people, the other seven. And still, our supposed representatives in government, especially Republicans and rural Democrats, resist common sense as they make firearms ubiquitously available and unchecked.

As Deeds correctly pointed out in an interview with The Daily Progress, Virginia changed its law to prohibit possession of firearms in government-owned buildings.

“We exempted colleges and universities at that time,” Deeds explained. “I wasn’t really part of that internal conversation. But I think at that time, people felt the rules that most colleges and universities had would work and that was enough.”

What happened at UVa proved that administrative rules were not nearly enough when it came to guns.

UVa Police Chief Tim Longo testified for Deed’s bill in a committee hearing. In a statement, Longo told The Daily Progress that making weapons possession on campuses a crime will give law enforcement more tools. Among other things, said Longo, allowing criminal rather than regulatory enforcement ensures that “matters that could pose public safety risks are not left to administrators who are permitted to act pursuant to lesser constitutional standards, but do so with far less knowledge, training, and experience in matters relating to public safety.”

In the names of Perry, Davis and Chandler, members of the General Assembly should understand this and pass Deed’s bill. Youngkin should sign it into law. The tragedy at the University of Virginia has already shown that doing anything less can be a deadly mistake.