Opinion/Editorial: 2022, 2024 elections differ from almost all; we should act like it

The 2022 election season is officially underway. Traditionally, voters in Virginia and across the country pay little or no attention to November elections until after Labor Day. The practice supposedly lets a busy electorate understand political issues politics in a concentrated dose.

Anyone with access to a television, radio or computer should know this year is different. The refusal of former President Donald Trump to accept the legal results of the 2020 presidential election has turned the 2022 and 2024 elections into a seminal moment for American democracy.

Trump’s plan for a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021 to stop certification of the Electoral College ensured that subsequent elections occurred in uncertain, sometimes dangerous conditions. Trump’s relentless lies about election fraud continue. Those lies inspire his faithful to intimidation and violence as they did on Jan. 6. Trump’s intentional sabotage of the electoral process and his disregard for law all but guarantee that election officials and volunteers helping in the 2022 and 2024 votes will face threats to themselves and their families. Given the bullying tactics Trump has empowered, along with acquiescence of Republicans who know better, the country faces a perfect storm of distrust and desperation.

Symbolic examples of the political cynicism that grips America right now keep coming. They range from bans on teaching about divisive subjects in public schools to censoring library books to demands for blind allegiance to cultural principles in public policy without debate.

In Michigan last week, two Republican members of the state Board of Canvassers threw out a petition for a referendum to enshrine women’s abortion rights because the spacing between some words in the referendum language was incorrect. Three-quarters of a million people signed the petition. They knew what the petition said.

Virginia has yet to sink to that level. But the political atmosphere in the state is still toxic. All Republican members of Virginia’s congressional delegation voted against certifying the Electoral College in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack. One of them, Rep. Bob Good, whose district includes Charlottesville and Albemarle, labeled as “political thugs” the FBI agents who entered Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to gather classified documents the former president improperly removed from the White House. A member of the Virginia House of Delegates, John McGuire, has organized showings of a movie that perpetuates Trump’s stolen election lie using a discredited conspiracy theory.

We are not out of the woods by a long shot. This means two things for Virginians as the post-Labor Day push toward Election Day on Nov. 8 begins. First, it means take nothing for granted. This is not an election where voters can assume candidates are two sides of the same coin. Fundamental philosophies of proper government collide here. The ability to condemn an attack on the Capitol draws a bright line marking law and order and the peaceful transfer of power. Informed voters must know whether their candidates will accommodate insurrection. If invading the seat of government to overthrow the result of a free and fair election does not matter in a democracy, nothing else matters. Not inflation, student achievement, job creation, business development, tax rates, government regulations, health care, high technology, even national security.

This brings us to the second thing Virginians should do:

Vote for an individual’s specific plans to help the country, the state or a locality rather than a party label. Candidates who deserve our votes need to explain how their views move us forward, not just how they throw up road blocks to stop what already exists.

Critical dates and times for registering and voting in Virginia can be found at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/. Please visit early and often. You may need to meet deadlines.

Plenty has been written about new voting restrictions passed in several states to address non-existent voter fraud. As election season arrives, here is what we believe:

Cynicism and bad faith will explain some voting difficulties in 2022 and 2024. What they must not be—if democracy is to survive—are excuses not to cast ballots.