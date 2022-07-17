Opinion/Commentary: Turkey plays cynical game with NATO

Tempting as it might be to envision a NATO without Turkey, President Erdogan knows that the West needs Turkey as much as Turkey needs NATO. There is a national election coming up in June of 2023. Symbolically for his people, it will be the centennial of the founding of the secular Republic of Turkey under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. With Turkey’s economy in a shambles, inflation approaching 80% weakening his hold even on his political base, Recep Tayyip

Erdogan (RTE) is playing a high stakes game to stay in power. A continuing poor economy should normally sound a death knell for a longtime incumbent, but like President Obama in 2012, he may defy the odds.

Standing against Sweden and Finland’s joining NATO, putting at risk the security of fellow NATO members in the Baltic States in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, is a price Erdogan is willing to pay to bolster his image on both a regional and international stage. And, just when Sweden and Finland think they have traded away enough of their sovereignty in response to Turkey’s assertions that they are harboring Kurdish Separatist operatives, RTE gives his consent.

But then, true to form, while these countries, NATO, and the West take a sigh of relief, he declares that his Parliament, for which he otherwise has no use, must approve. They do so in exchange for a promise to extradite 73 people in Sweden accused of terrorism. Of course, Sweden will not do this, any more than the United States would agree to extradite cleric Fethullah Gulen, RTE’s accused mastermind of the failed 2016 coup in Turkey, who fled Turkey to America over 20 years ago.

There are a number of states, parties, corporations and political leaders who arguably benefit from a more protracted war in Ukraine. Number one on that list is President Erdogan. To this end, he plays all his cards, keeping off balance friend and foe alike, designed to keep both guessing his next move. Were he to lose the coming election, there would be many scores to settle by a growing opposition.

The other critical card RTE is playing is to hold at bay Turkey’s historic enemy to the north, Russia. Here again, holding Russia in check, while supplying Ukraine with Bayraktar II drones with which to inflict pain and death on Russian troops, he gives safe-harbor to Russia’s oligarchs, whose support Putin needs, while purchasing the majority of Turkey’s energy requirements from Russia, among many other critical commercial ties.

Deftly, RTE has carved out the position that Turkey will not apply NATO sanctions to Russia, while he plays the role of broker dealer, with a foot in each camp, in an effort to facilitate an end to the conflict in Ukraine. In the international limelight, he artfully walks a tight rope which NATO dare not compromise.

Erdogan knows that by opposing Russia in Libya, Nagorno Karabakh, and Syria, while playing host to some 4 million refugees from the Syrian war, he is fulfilling Turkey’s role as a useful NATO ally, while operating largely independently of NATO.

Given Turkey’s strategic control of the sea outlet for Ukrainian grain to the world and Russian naval access to the Mediterranean, with the second largest standing army in NATO, and its land reach into the heart of the Middle East, President Erdogan knows what cards he holds, when to play them, and he’s in no rush.

Playing these cards, he effectively punches higher than his weight, at home and abroad. He is now in pre-election mode, mending fences, here and there, with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and America, in hopes of attracting desperately needed foreign investment in Turkey, and F-16 Fighter jets from America, where congressional opposition on the matter remains strong. He finds bargaining chips.

As contrary to NATO, Western, and U.N. principles as RTE’s tyrannical debasement of the rule of law at home, and as maverick his foreign policies, he has positioned himself domestically, for over two decades of rule, as the embodiment of the glory that was the Ottoman Empire in the minds of his faithful. He thinks of himself as a latter-day Sultan, best leveraging Turkey’s assets in the country’s strategic long-term interest.

Infuriating as he is for his NATO partners and neighboring states, he has provided an interesting model. Were he to lose the election, there is little to suggest that his successors will not largely follow a similar path. International relations in a multi-polar world invites tails to seek to wag dogs.

The president of Turkey has been confounding and masterful. However, some would argue that he has overplayed his hand. While opposition is mounting ahead of the election, unseating him remains a tall order. Assuming a formidable contender/leader can be agreed to, ironically, how Turkish Kurds vote may well be key to forcing President Erdogan to finally fold.