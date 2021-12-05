Opinion/Commentary: Russia again tests U.S. on power balance in Europe

An uneasy balance of power in Europe between the Soviet Union and the United States existed after 1945. That balance prevailed uneasily for forty-five years until the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and America emerged as the world’s sole superpower. Today that balance is tested by Russia’s current president, Vladimir Putin, who came to power in 2000 and declared that the Soviet collapse “was the greatest geo-political catastrophe of the century.”

The buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border and Belarus’s use of Arab refugees to threaten Poland’s borders suggest Putin has decided this is the time to test America and Europe again. A look at post-1945 history will be useful.