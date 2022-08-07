Opinion/Commentary: Follow through on West Main Street plan

Shelving the entire West Main Street Improvement Plan to “right size” staff’s workload in the face of $185 million in unspent Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) award money may be one way to demonstrate to VDOT that Charlottesville “can complete projects.” This approach however, when combined with a lack of “institutional knowledge,” as observed by Deputy City Manager Sam Sanders last May, doesn’t necessarily demonstrate local government’s capacity to innovate and solve the city’s long-standing road safety problems, let alone future ones, be it the high human toll of poor street design along 5th Street Extended or the safety of hundreds of Charlottesville public school students who must now walk or bike to school on streets without adequate sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes due to a bus driver shortage.

As stated in a letter to City Council by the advocacy group, Livable Cville, “The pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in Charlottesville is not adequate and has needed improvement for many years.” What follows is a cautionary tale of how a major street improvement project designed to solve a slew of intertwining safety, climate and equity problems and successfully leverage local funds to secure millions of outside dollars was allowed to languish, inflate in cost, and ultimately fail to execute. By taking stock of the many opportunity costs associated with the demise of the West Main Street Improvement Plan, today’s leaders may hopefully not repeat these same mistakes on future projects such as Avon Street’s Multimodal Improvements, District Avenue’s Roundabout, Fifth Street Extended’s Multimodal Improvements, and a fully executed Safe Routes to School Program that has been in process for over a decade.

Ten years ago, over 300 Charlottesville residents gathered for countless meetings in churches and community centers to solve West Main Street’s perennial problems first documented as far back as 2000. The resulting Improvement plan addressed those problems by: replacing aging gas lines; undergrounding utilities to both remove pedestrian obstructions within narrow sidewalks like poles and transformers and “harden the grid;” planting more street trees with more soil to prevent surface roots from buckling sidewalks which currently make them impassible for people with physical impairments; engineering for a multimodal street with intersections safe for all users; and designing public gathering spaces with benches cooled by a 400% larger tree canopy in a currently underserved area. It also added new bus shelters, restored the cherished Drewary Brown Bridge, highlighted Charlottesville’s Black history along the corridor, changed zoning to prevent large buildings like the Flats and the Standard from towering over adjacent historically Black neighborhoods in the future and identified strategies to address the loss of on-street parking to accommodate continuous, well-marked bike lanes. In 2016, the City Council directed its city manager to also find ways to rebuild West Main by working with the Charlottesville Downtown Jobs Center to prepare and employ city residents to do the work, as was done to rebrick the Downtown Mall in 2009. In 2018 the University of Virginia set aside up to $5 million to support a “safer and more bike and pedestrian friendly community …in areas adjacent to the University Grounds…and the West Main Street streetscape project.” By 2020, VDOT through a combination of Smart Scale and Revenue Sharing funds had provided $18 million to cover what was then 45% of the project’s first three of four phases. By that time the city had also spent at least $3 million on architectural and engineering fees, $350,000 in planning fees and an unknown amount in VDOT fees tied to the department’s Smart Scale administration.

These investments would have made West Main Street: safer for more walkers, bus riders, cyclists, and motorists; more equitable by expanding job opportunities and mobility access to all residents regardless of income or physical ability; and more sustainable by adding more trees along the street to soak up more CO2 and subtracting more fossil-fuel dependent cars and associated greenhouse gas emissions from the street by making it easier to walk, bike, take the bus and recharge electric vehicles. They also would have redressed a longstanding disparity in capital investment between the city’s racially segregated neighborhoods. West Main which runs between two historically Black, lower income neighborhoods was severed from its eastern half by the widening of Ridge/McIntire during urban renewal in the 1960’s resulting in the third most hazardous intersection in the city at West Main. Except for the addition of street trees in the 1990’s, West Main Street was neglected after urban renewal. East Main Street, however, surrounded by some of the city’s most expensive real estate within majority white neighborhoods, received at least $30 million (in today’s dollars) between 1976-2009 to create a pedestrian mall, not including its annual park maintenance budget. Pedestrian-oriented improvements were recommended for West Main Street in 2003, but never implemented ahead of zoning changes that precipitated higher densities that generated more foot, bike, and car traffic. By 2016 West Main was ranked the 10th most dangerous street in the city by “Streets that Work (STW). To this day West Main Street lacks adequate crosswalks or universally accessible sidewalks, adequate seating and dignified shelters for bus riders, and well-defined bike lanes. The beloved Drewary Brown Bridge continues to deteriorate and the tree canopy continues to be lost as the existing tree cover succumbs to the stresses of insufficient soil and severe weather. As stated by the Charlottesville Tree Commission chair, when presenting the Commission’s Annual Report to the City Council in 2021, the city has lost 460 acres of tree canopy since 2004 due to development and to the city not meeting its goals. “The goal of planting 200 trees a year has not been met in each of the last four years,” Brian Menard said. “Planting has not kept pace with removals. They average about 129 trees a year, which is 65 percent of the planting goal.”

Furthermore, the report identified the city’s two historically Black neighborhoods that flank West Main Street, Tenth and Page and Fifeville, as having the lowest tree canopy coverage in the city. The lack of tree canopy is especially significant in this era of global climate change considering that “average summer temperatures in the past five years have been 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was from 1971-2000” and “those hardest hit were -the very old, the very young and low-income residents.” In sum, as was the case in 2003, street improvements that would have addressed many of these confounding safety, climate and equity problems will not be made ahead of zoning changes in 2023 that could give rise to densities and building heights even greater than those enabled by zoning 20 years ago.

After taking stock of the West Main Street Improvement Plan, it is still debatable whether terminating a capital project that has been in the works since 2013 at considerable taxpayer expense will enhance or diminish the public’s faith in a stable government that can produce timely, concrete results. At the very least, the current city council should insist upon an “after action” report to determine why this capital project was allowed to drag on for so long that it eventually became too costly to implement in 2022 due to inflation and fully explain to the public why over $20 million in highly competitive state and UVa funds were left on the table. As a result, we now have an unimproved West Main Street in the near term that will not make walking to Buford Middle School any safer for the students who live in the Tenth and Page neighborhood. In the long term however, shelving the West Main Street Improvement Plan will undoubtedly lock-in yet another generation of car and fossil-fuel dependency.