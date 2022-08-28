Opinion/Commentary: Embattled civil war leaders not limited to U.S.

Do you believe that America is strife-ridden about the erection and removal of historic statues? Look at Ireland, where memorializing Michael Collins produces as much or more controversy as erecting sculptures honoring Robert E. Lee.

Lee fought as a general in a 19th century civil war for a cause that hoped to perpetuate slavery. Collins fought as a general in a 20th century civil war between an Irish faction seeking independence from Britain and one that agreed to split the country into north and south by religious conviction. There still live people today whose family members and neighbors were killed as “traitors,” without trial, on the orders of Michael Collins.

Collins died a century ago, on Aug. 22, 1922, shot to death in an ambush at the age of 31. Heated disputes rage to this day over both the exact circumstances of his death and of the identities of those behind it—as well as over the valence of his legacy. Positive or negative? Should Collins be celebrated or castigated?

In Ireland, the whiff of scandal and intrigue surrounding Collins’ last day exceeds the U.S. controversy around the still-debated assassination of John F. Kennedy in November 1963. Allegations have persisted about the villainous role of Ireland’s most revered and famous politician, Eamon De Valera, prime minister of Ireland for more than 30 years. He was a close colleague and ally of Collins before the Irish Cavil War of 1922-23 pitted them on opposite sides. Did “Dev” send snipers to murder Collins in the ambush on Aug. 22, 1922, using a duplicitous lure of meeting for a diplomatic tête-à-tête? Unlike the case with those who accused LBJ of plotting to overthrow Kennedy—reflected in notorious shows of the mid-1960s such as Barbara Garson’s satirical play, MacBird! —the “Dev” rumors have not died out but rather have only grown with passing decades. The ongoing controversy in Ireland about Collins’ alleged “assassination,” which public officials fearful of siding with rival factions are careful to term a “killing,” is even bigger than the JFK controversy and far darker and more complex. Some reputable scholars grant the possibility that he was involved in it, or even masterminded it. It is as if George Washington plotted to murder revolutionary war heroes such as the Navy’s John Adams, the second U.S. president—and perhaps Navy captains John Paul Jones and John Barry, and even Paul Revere, along with him.

De Valera is indicted in the much-debated hit biopic of the 1990s, Michael Collins, starring Liam Neeson in the title role. Given the swirl of debate and dissension surrounding Collins, who was the key military strategist during the Anglo-Irish War of 1919-21 that led to the Irish Free State, it is hardly surprising that even the very name of his centenary is not without controversy. Irish authorities opted to name it a “commemoration,” not a “celebration.”

At an event held Aug. 21, to memorialize Collins’ life, Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin spoke in positive terms about Collins, despite the tradition within his political party of support for De Valera, its long-term leader. The annual tribute to Collins in Cork was never before attended by a Taoiseach from Martin’s party. His participation aroused anger among some partisans of Collins because Martin has successfully resisted pressure to support a commemorative statue of Collins in Dublin.

Why no Dublin statue for Collins? Martin has worried about bringing down a firestorm of criticism, not only from members of his own party but also from Sinn Fein, the party that captured the most votes in the national election held two years ago. To this day, numerous Sinn Féin politicians and their backers remain outspokenly critical of Collins’s decision to compromise with the British and sign a treaty that did not promise a “united” Ireland. Collins negotiated and reluctantly signed the Anglo-Irish Treaty that established a “divided Ireland” of British-ruled Protestant “North” vs. independent Catholic “South.” Sinn Fein regarded that as a betrayal. Collins’s compromise, in their eyes, was self-compromising. And far worse, it also provoked the bloody civil war that followed, when “General Collins” became the commander of the pro-treaty forces that executed Irish comrades who had fought alongside him against the British.

To all these anti-Treaty and anti-Collins voices, Collins is a traitor, a Benedict Arnold who cut a deal with the British to divide Ireland and then murdered his old comrades. On this view, he was a sellout, not a superhero.

Opposing the predominant Sinn Fein view of Collins, the Fine Gael party regards Collins as one of its founding fathers and a revolutionary hero. Indeed, many Collins fans regard Collins as both the George Washington and Abraham Lincoln of the nation. He is its military hero, its national liberator, and its first president. They regard it as a travesty that the nation’s capital has nothing for Collins comparable to the Washington Monument or the Lincoln Memorial. A prominent cabinet minister for Fine Gael recently expressed the widespread outrage, saying, “I know of nowhere in the democratic world, certainly where a leader of a democratic nation is assassinated, [in which] there is no national commemoration to him.” For the Fine Gael minister and for the vast majority of Irish people, the revolutionary soldier/politician/statesman Collins is an iconic figure and a tragic hero.

Known to his comrades during the Anglo-Irish War as “the Big Fella,” the legions of devotees of Collins outnumber his detractors—especially among Irish and Irish-Americans who thrill to the image of the heroic young “rebel with a cause,” a JFK or James Dean cut down in the prime of life. They believe that Collins negotiated the best possible deal with the powerful British Empire in 1921. Collins called it “the freedom to achieve freedom.” Supporters say his step-by-step vision for a gradually maturing republic has been vindicated by modern history. They echo the blunt, definitive statement of W.T. Cosgrave, first president of the Irish Free State: “Michael Collins was the greatest Irishman who ever lived.”