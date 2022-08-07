Opinion/Commentary: Climate change needs new approach

The time to implement a viable greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan was more than a decade ago, but certainly after the 2015 Paris climate agreements. Yet, the developed world, including the U.S., has failed to move forward aggressively and collectively on the Paris agreements. So now the U.S., as the world’s second largest emitter of carbon dioxide, in particular, has failed in its potential for leadership and seems to have limited prospects for this administration to move forward in a polarized political environment. The reasons for that polarization and the attendant failure to act lie with both those favoring aggressive climate action and those favoring legacy industries and established energy use patterns. Calls for immediate, unrealistic climate actions within short time frames without regard for real costs to users and energy use patterns are as much at fault as intransigence and lethargy in addressing the realities of climate change exemplified by heat waves, droughts, intense rainfalls, and melting permafrost.

What is lacking in the U.S. is a clear plan that recognizes current realities in global energy markets balanced with the urgent need to reduce emissions and foster an equitable and cost- effective energy transition. Pronouncements that the U.S. will somehow reduce economy-wide emissions by 2030 to half of the 2005 level (another 33 percent below 2020) ignores market and technical realities. Wind and solar provide emissions-free electricity but real output is typically one-third or less of installed capacity on an annual average basis. Early in July, as the temperature exceeded 100o F. in Austin, Texas, wind turbine output was limited under a windless, high-pressure heat dome and non-renewables supplied more than 60 percent of afternoon generation capacity for the city’s utility, Austin Energy. The Texas grid operator asked for conservation, which in Texas means less air conditioning, and crypto-miners were cooperating by shutting down their computer arrays. Electrical vehicle owners were asked to avoid charging in the late afternoon and early evening. Natural gas-fired electrical generation, which has the capacity to ramp up and down on time scales of 15 to 30 minutes, is necessary in such situations to compensate for variability in renewables. Furthermore, the national electrical grid will require significant buildout to meet energy demand for electric vehicles, to allow proposed avoidance of fossil fuels in residential and commercial uses, and to support greater air conditioning demand, yet that process has barely started.

What is sorely needed is a plan to use natural gas where needed for electrical generation in highly efficient and adaptable turbines and for home heating use. Numerous coal plant closures in the last five years have been enabled by abundant, low-cost natural gas, the efficiency of combined-cycle gas turbines, and the development of wind and solar generation. Affected communities where coal mines and plants have closed have received only limited economic support. Antipathy toward the fossil fuel industry has resulted in more administrative burdens, lack of lease sales for new drilling, and calls to cancel existing leases on federal lands will reduce the reliability of the grid and increase costs to consumers, and not just for electricity. These actions will do nothing to reduce the U.S. use of petroleum which will otherwise be imported. Natural gas converts to fertilizer, plastics, process heat for cement, glass, and ceramics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, among many other products, none of which can be fabricated from wind and solar electricity. Similarly, crude oil not only powers transportation, but provides chemical building blocks for many modern materials. Petroleum will be needed in society even if all ground transportation becomes electrified.

So what to do? A balanced plan needs to be put in place to ensure access to fossil fuels while the energy transition proceeds at a reasoned pace. This plan should have been initiated a decade or more ago. Unfortunately, we are billions of metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions late, but we need to start now to reach a politically viable starting point rather than spend more years in stalemate. This plan, with a 10-15-year timeline, should support US fossil fuel production, especially natural gas, and particularly now as our natural gas exports to Europe increase to displace Russian energy. We should recognize that mining will need to expand dramatically to supply the minerals needed for an electrical future, especially for copper, and for all the mined materials that go into solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and grid-scale backup batteries (lithium, cobalt, nickel, etc.). In the U.S., there is no way we can achieve the outcomes envisioned for 2030, 2035, or 2050 without these materials and the development of thousands of miles of new power lines. We need to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to repurpose carbon dioxide emissions or isolate them underground. Paradoxically, the current administration’s actions to limit offshore oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico is constraining access to subsurface reservoirs to be tested for carbon dioxide isolation. Critics say CCS is unproven and costly but Norway has been making it work for 25 years in the offshore North Sea, and is now expanding CCS projects to include hard-to-decarbonize industries such as cement. The International Energy Agency recognizes CCS as a key technology in the toolkit for emissions reduction.

Finally, it must be recognized that nothing will be achieved unless political gridlock ends. As electrification and decarbonization proceed, fossil fuels will be a necessity for several decades. Natural gas is essential at present for turbines to ensure grid reliability and back up renewables. Hydrogen will supplement this application and increasingly add to our fuel supply. Petroleum will provide high energy-density liquid fuels where needed (aircraft), chemical building blocks, and support legacy transportation while avoiding major economic dislocation. Unless the unwillingness to deal with climate change realities by one set of politicians and the antipathy toward necessary near-term fossil fuel supplies by another set both come to an end, U.S. climate action will be stymied and our leadership opportunities for global progress will be lost. Meanwhile, all the increasing manifestations of a warmer climate on display in just the last few years, and particularly in the U..S. and Europe this summer, will continue without any realistic and actionable plan for the U.S role in abatement. It takes time for society to change its energy systems and we are not using our time well.