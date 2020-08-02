As a baby boomer born in the 1950s, I have vivid memories of major events such as hiding during air raids, seeing newsreels showing the assassinations of beloved leaders, and listening to the legendary words “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” The rest of my childhood was — like that of many others living in an urban, industrial city in the Northeast — basically unremarkable.
Kids growing up then were unaware that they were soldiers in the fight against various illnesses. Visits to the pediatrician’s office inevitably involved the promise of a lollipop for bravely keeping your eyes and mouth closed while someone gave you an injection that was “not going to hurt.” When we were feverish with a mysterious illness, my father would say it was time to call the fictional “Dr. Watson” to discover the cause. The real doctor would visit our apartment, black bag and penicillin in hand.
Vaccines were given to children in an effort to corral devastating diseases that first spread in tight quarters, such as households and classrooms. Like tetanus and smallpox, some were painful — but not nearly as dire as succumbing to the illnesses.
Among the famous people to undergo early inoculation against deadly smallpox was John Adams in 1764, while still a university student. Later, in 1776, Abigail Adams and the couple’s four children were inoculated.
John would have understood what today’s popular phrase “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” is all about: Having the infectious pustules inserted into his arm, whereby he succumbed to a milder form of the disease and suffered only three weeks in the hospital before recovering and then gaining immunity to the illness in the future. By encouraging others to follow, he started a trend.
Although I came down with chicken pox as an infant, which turned out to be fortunate, I succumbed to mumps during the Thanksgiving holiday at the age of 5. I recall being particularly uncomfortable as I lay in bed with a rag tied around my chin and head, like a cartoon character. Later that year, I was given a dose of the new polio serum on a sugar cube, which was a hard act to follow.
We reported to the school nurse often as a first line of defense. She checked our eyesight, administered tuberculosis tests (involving small puncture wounds) and looked for head lice.
By junior high, I learned how rubella caused birth defects after a pregnant neighbor had German measles, with devastating results. My best friend revealed she had spent her early childhood in a foster home while her mom received treatment for tuberculosis in an iron lung.
In American history classes, we learned that Franklin D. Roosevelt was one of many who suffered paralysis from contracting polio.
I began to understand the value of those shots I had once dreaded when I learned about the number of those who suffered from or succumbed to diseases for which we now have vaccines.
When I moved to rural Vermont in the late ’70s to raise a family, some parents had begun questioning the need for childhood vaccinations. At the time, there were no infomercials outlining the risks of these medicines. Schools were not mandating all immunizations, but I chose not to skip giving my children theirs, considering the alternative.
Records show a resurgence of mumps, measles and tuberculosis in the U.S. over the past decade, causing some to worry about our level of resistance.
As we wait to be given a vaccine to stop the COVID-19 virus, we should be concerned about a vulnerable population that puts their trust in us to keep them safe — our children. Opinions vary as to children’s susceptibility, and how ill they might become if they were to catch the virus. Nothing should dispel our trepidation concerning the unknown, nor should we lower our guard.
I recently witnessed a young mother in the grocery store wearing a protective mask and carrying her mask-less baby in a backpack. She hurriedly passed some barefaced, unconcerned shoppers. The question that came to mind was: Would these shoppers be willing to wear a mask, no matter how inconvenient, if that was their child or grandchild?
For now, we must imagine we are all on the Titanic together. Suspend disbelief and don a mask; man the lifeboats — children first!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.