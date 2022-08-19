Opinion/Column: Wythe taught abolition in colonial times

Wearied by arguments about the vices and virtues of slave-holding Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, we might pause to reflect on the life of another American Founding Father from Virginia, George Wythe.

A signer of the Declaration of Independence, Wythe was a strident opponent of slavery who freed his slaves and preached abolition from his pulpit as the nation’s first law professor. He heavily influenced the Declaration of Independence and was key to saving the Constitution during its critical ratification rounds in Virginia. A tireless supporter of the American Revolution in the Continental Congress, senior statesman Wythe was held in higher regard on July 4, 1776, than the younger Jefferson, his former student.

While serving as Virginia’s Chancery Court Judge, Wythe broke ground in 1806 by ruling slavery illegal, based on Virginia’s Declaration of Rights, declaring that “freedom is the birthright of every human being.” This opinion was overturned by a higher court; generations of legal precedent held slaves as “property.” The ruling, however, was Wythe’s principled stab at the evil institution.

Unlike most Virginians of his social class who belonged to the Anglican Church, Wythe’s Quaker background set him apart. He was recognized for his exceptional egalitarian and humanitarian views. Wythe’s great-grandfather, Quaker evangelist George Keith, likely shaped his abolitionist values by writing America’s first important anti-slavery treatise in 1693.

Beyond this significant legacy, we may also credit George Wythe for what now is nostalgically referred to as the “Virginia Way.”

Viewed in an idealistic light, the Virginia Way embodied the tradition of civility and integrity in public service. It was the antithesis of shouting matches, winner-take-all politics, self-dealing, and government by special interests.

Well-motivated elected officials served the public, offering one another a degree of respect. Early legislators valued the principles of servant leadership and honest dealing, according to certain perceptions of a kinder, gentler time.

Renowned for his love of country and impeccable ethics (“He was the only honest lawyer I ever knew,” quipped one clergyman), Wythe organized America’s first leadership training program for future statesmen. He did so as the nation’s first professor of law at the College of William & Mary. Appointed to the post in 1779 by wartime Virginia Governor Thomas Jefferson, Wythe had been Jefferson’s law teacher, “beloved mentor,” and “second father.”

Except for a small number of elites, few in America had a college education at the beginning of the nation. When independence was declared in July of 1776, no one had been trained to govern in a national democratic republic. America suffered from a severe “deficit of adequate statesmen,” declared James Madison in 1780.

During his teaching career of approximately ten years, Wythe qualified up to 200 future state and national leaders for service in the government and judiciary. Not content simply to teach his law students a mere trade, a profession, he insisted that they also receive a first-rate liberal arts education, to become well-rounded thinkers.

Beyond that, he inspired them to become ethical public servants. By his own example, his students knew that it would be better to cut off a hand than to dip it into the public till for personal gain.

Wythe trained his future leaders in Virginia’s stately old colonial Capitol Building in Williamsburg. There, he had served as Speaker of the House of Delegates and Clerk of the House of Burgesses. Students argued in moot courts and mock legislatures--all to admiring audiences.

It was said that Wythe’s statesmen-in-training were often far better informed and more capable than their elders who served in the actual legislature in Richmond.

Wythe’s goal was clear, as stated to his good friend John Adams: he wanted to “form such characters” who would be worthy of succeeding the early Founding Fathers in “future national councils of America.”

At his death in 1806, Wythe’s former students were virtually running the country, with President Thomas Jefferson, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall, and rising political star Henry Clay at the nation’s helm. At the state level, his former students filled the legislature, judiciary, and other public offices in Virginia and in emerging states like Kentucky.

A summary of his legacy includes a United States president, vice president, two Supreme Court justices, including a chief justice, five secretaries of state, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, two U.S. attorneys general, several foreign ambassadors, seven state or territorial governors, three Virginia Supreme Court justices, and numerous senators, congressmen, state legislators and judges.

George Wythe was arguably the most influential teacher in American history.

Wythe’s story is about the Power of One—the ability of one individual to change the course of history for the better.

His influence enjoyed a widespread ripple effect in a small country of only 13 states. Wythe-trained lawyers mentored their legal apprentices, who passed his teachings on to their apprentices, and so on for generations throughout the expanding nation.

Wythe mentored Jefferson, who conveyed Wythe’s love of government and statesmanship to the younger James Madison and James Monroe. They, in turn, influenced the next cadre of leaders.

When young law students enrolled in Wythe’s classes, it is likely that most were more interested in earning a good living than in becoming public office holders with poor pay. A degree from the great George Wythe’s law school was a ticket to professional and social success.

Wythe asked much more of them—that they look beyond themselves to engage in the future of the nation.

His message of public service, the Citizen Lawyer, resonates today at the law school he founded at the College of William & Mary, with this vision statement: “Lawyers should be trained not simply to be excellent legal craftsmen, but also good citizens and leaders of their communities, states, and nations.”

It would be helpful if these values of civic participation were incorporated into graduate business schools as well--the ideal of the Citizen Business Leader—the individual who can run an enterprise and also contribute unselfishly to the successful governance of city, state, and nation.

Given the quality of some of today’s political leadership, training in ethical, informed public service would be a boon to the future of the nation.

If George Wythe were alive today, he might encourage us: Get involved--don’t just sit on the sidelines watching the circus go by. Democracy is not a spectator sport.