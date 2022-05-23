Opinion/Column: Words helped us survive COVID

The prolonged isolation of COVID has rendered some of us at a loss for words. It’s been so long since we’ve had occasion to exchange spontaneous pleasantries that we’ve forgotten how to be conversational. While technology can be helpful at times, there can also be a glitch in our own circuitry causing the right words to elude us.

Using Zoom to communicate has changed our normal speaking cadence into one of fits and starts. While Zooming for work, it’s easy for you to be cut off mid-sentence by a cough, a laugh or the tapping of a pen. Your mind blanks as you observe your ashen face among the many others staring back at you on a computer screen. While attempting to recall the point you meant to make, you nervously fill the silence with the types of monosyllable words your teenager usually utters (“like, you know, um I mean...”).If this occurs regularly, you may feel as if you need a remedial course in conversational English.

During this same time, we’ve been restricted to speaking with our elderly relatives by phone only. A cell phone can insert a pause in your conversation just long enough for both parties to speak simultaneously. A continued lag in transmission causes a Monty Python-like cycle of hesitant apologies. “Oh, pardon me, you speak first…oh, no, you go ahead!” Age-related hearing deficits often spark one-sided repetition of specific words with an emphasis on the topic of pills, health, and food. A response is then posed the form of a Jeopardy! question, “Did you ask about a spill I had that hurt my foot?” Meanwhile the topic of “zooming” is never discussed except in the form of a warning that one should refrain from zooming around while using a walker.

Working from home is desirable for those with young children, but a habit-forming use of one-syllable words can ensue. Parents start the day reciting, “Eat,” “yum,” and “good,” to their child followed by smiley faces, thumbs-up or tummy rubs. As the workday progresses, their diction may shift to “no,” “stop,” and “now!” to which the toddler giggles while ignoring these emphatic commands. This is repeated and emphasized with bulging eyes, frowning lips or a furrowed brow. Such an outburst can be embarrassing, especially if it occurs while one is on a Zoom call with colleagues. Exhausted parents have been known to sleepwalk mumbling the words “night, bed and sleep.”

Teenagers invariably force you to employ multiple methods of communication. They’ll enter the house, motioning “hello” with a nod, then zoom up the stairs—all the while gazing into their cell phones. Before you can attempt a dialog, the door to their bedroom closes. If you persist interacting with a text message, you may receive an emoji with a quizzical face in response or an interchange of 50 characters or less. Eventually your teen may reappear, mumbling a cryptic communiqué featuring the words, “keys,” “car,” and “bye.” As you exasperatedly attempt to state an answer in the form of a question, as they scoot out the door, pretending to not hear you.

Just about the time you feel like tossing your hands in the air, a friend introduces you to the online game Wordle. Every day a blank screen appears with five empty tiles, which you fill in with letters in an effort to guess the word within six tries. Chat groups are formed and people share the number of tries it took them to discover the correct word. This provides an opportunity to reconnect with friends and share snippets of your lives. When your teen starts playing Wordle with you, it’s game on for everyone in the family to join in the challenge. This can even include teaching the toddler two-syllable words. While most words may not be difficult to figure out, some can be timely and words to live by…including adore, laugh, thank, unity, quiet, and most importantly, peace.