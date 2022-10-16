Opinion/Column: We're losing the flooding war

From the flooding that devastates communities in Southwest Virginia’s mountain valleys to rain-related street inundation in Hampton Roads and Alexandria, Virginia is slowly and quietly losing its battle with the effects of increased flooding.

Some of the state’s localities are flying the flags of surrender by failing to protect environmentally sensitive areas such as floodplains from large development projects, allowing developers to put profit over river protection.

One case in point is a large development slated for the floodplain of the Rivanna River, which flows between Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Developer Wendell Wood plans to cut down acres of trees, throw up a 15-to-18-foot wall and build a large parking lot and three four-story structures with 245 apartments.

Wood’s by-right development could pollute the Rivanna just about every time it rains heavily. A 320-car lot is planned next to Meade Creek by the wall and not far from the river.

The developer’s chief engineer, Justin Shimp, says the floodplain hasn’t seen a 100-year flood since Hurricane Camille blew through the area in 1969, killing at least 150 people in nearby Nelson County, but longtime residens along the Rivanna say water fills the floodplain with increasing frequency in recent years.

Residents say the Rivanna floodplain fills after particularly heavy rainfalls every several years and point to washouts and rebuilt sections of the Rivanna River Trail, the popular walking trail that must be repaved when sections flood and disappear.

Bev Catlin, a resident of Riverside Avenue since 1979, has seen half a dozen floods since then. Hurricane Fran in September of 1996 dumped 16 inches of rain in Shenandoah National Park, put a foot of water in her basement and two feet in a house across the street.

Alexandria experiences so much flooding that a sudden rainstorm two months ago produced enough flooded streets and homes to have newspapers remind residents that about 20 percent of that city is mapped as a floodplain, susceptible to flooding from low-lying streams, sudden thunderstorms and the proximity to the tidal Potomac River.

Building in floodplains is more and more controversial as global warming increases the number and severity of flooding storms. In the weeks before Alexandria’s Aug. 10 flooding, St. Louis, eastern Kentucky and Death Valley each were hit with 1,000-year storms.

A 100-year floodplain is the area that has a 1% chance of being flooded in any given year. Put another way, it has a 26% chance of being flooded over the life of a 30-year mortgage. Smaller floods have a greater chance of occurring in any year and can create a significant flood hazard to people and property.

Increased flooding creates new risks and exacerbates existing vulnerabilities in communities across Virginia, according to the most recent National Climate Assessment tracking of trends for storms to be more severe. Communities in Southwest Virginia even outside floodplains are suffering substantial losses.

Severe flooding has impacted the Rivanna River at Charlottesville for centuries, including back during the time when the site of the proposed apartment complex was a circus grounds that periodically hosted elephants, lions and tigers. A Daily Progress story shows that in October, 1959, dozens of carnies were left homeless when a sudden storm washed their trailers from the old circus grounds into the Rivanna.

Former Charlottesville Mayor Kay Slaughter has a great solution. For the past 20 years, she had urged Charlottesville City Council to justly compensate all the owners of the lands adjacent to the river and make those lands a park.

Slaughter was one of the early advocates of the paved Rivanna River Trail that attracts thousands of area residents to walk, run and bike along the river with kids and dogs. The trail is within 140 feet of Wood’s proposed wall and buildings.

The current proposed development may end up in court for a while as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is being challenged by city residents who say FEMA moved flood lines recently to be effective in March 2022. Residents argue the floodway lines were moved in the wrong direction for protection of the River and nearby property.

According to their legal challenge, the city allows a developer to build in the floodplain but not the floodway, which has to be kept clear so the flow of floodwater can keep moving without rising beyond a foot. How did the engineer, Shimp, get FEMA to move the floodway line?

Shimp was not acting as an independent professional engineer when he made his submissions to FEMA, they allege. The residents claim in their filing he had a substantial undisclosed economic interest in the revisions he was proposing.

Shimp said his independence as an engineer has never been seriously challenged and is being brought up now by people who do not understand the FEMA floodway line process. He said he expects approval of the project.

The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group has organized opposition to the proposed development, concerned about traffic safety, storm water drainage, ecological consequences, and flooding impact as well as the questions about the integrity of the recent revisions to the FEMA floodplain map, which the project depends on.

Citizens for decades have seen requests for river zoning reform go unanswered in Charlottesville. Now that the proposed apartments would generate an estimated 1,334 daily car trips in an already congested area next to the U.S. 250 Free Bridge, it is time to put river protection first.