Opinion/Column: We need leaders who represent all of us

Like many Americans, I have been glued to the media lately, watching the January 6th hearings. As a rising high school senior, history, government and politics are key areas of interest for me and I’m spending my time this summer working for political campaigns and get-out-the-vote organizations. In the last gubernatorial election, I was honored to help write policy for one of the candidates based in part on an opinion piece I wrote for this newspaper on why Virginia needed to work harder to get reliable internet service to rural communities.

I’m hoping to take a sociology or political science college course in the fall to deepen my understanding of why the January 6th hearings feel normalized, like a storming of the United States Capitol is an inevitable occurrence.

I get frustrated when I read in the media that young people today are disinterested in politics, as this is not at all true for most high schoolers I know. It would be easy for our generation to give up on the politicians who can’t seem to keep gunmen out of our classrooms or set environmental protection standards that will protect our planet, but what other real channel is there to effect change? In school, I’ve learned about all the other political models available out there, and I would like to stick with democracy.

The Institute of Politics at Harvard University’s Kennedy School recently issued The Spring 2022 Harvard Youth Poll, which I found fascinating in that it focuses heavily on my generation’s growing lack of faith in the American political system at the same time that it sorts respondents as Young Democrats, Young Republicans or Independents. In my experience, most people my age are willing to accept that being human requires flexibility, and labels feel dated. Choose your own pronouns, talk about your mental health on Tik Tok, do what makes you happy and we’ll be happy for you. We are not ready to give up on politics; we are just interested in stepping away from definitive labels. When a school shooter enters a classroom, he doesn’t ask, “What party do your parents belong to?” before he murders his victims. The COVID virus has killed a million Americans, and infected both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Every American family has a loved one who has struggled with addiction or mental health challenges. Hurricanes devastate both New York City and the Florida coastline, which tend to have very different political affiliations.

One of the things I’m looking forward to most about turning 18 next year is earning the right to vote. America has been through good and bad times, even during my 17 years, and what makes this country interesting is that we never seem to agree on what those good times are. The beauty of our process for defining leadership is that we fight it with words and out in the open, and that if you don’t like how things turn out on election night, you can begin again tomorrow morning. How we change things is not tearing down our system but making sure that voting is easily accessible to all those who are eligible and looking for voices that are willing to step away from labels, and are interested in taking care of all of us. I’ll cast my first vote for the next candidate to run on a platform of “All of Us.”

Jack Dozier lives in North Garden, Va. He is a rising high school senior at St. Anne’s-Belfield School and a member of The Daily Porgress Student Advisory Board.