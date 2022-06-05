Opinion/Column: We must address toxic injustice

In July of 2020, my siblings watched a CNN special about racism. It was tailored for children and for that reason, my parents sat them down and had them watch the Sesame Street characters talk about the deaths and resultant riots prevalent at that time. For my nine-year-old twin brother and sister, the suffering felt distant. They remember the lessons taught and it meant something to them, but they were not afraid.

My twelve-year-old sister was afraid. She is deeply empathetic, but rarely lets it show. So rarely, in fact, that I sometimes forget how heart-wrenching others’ pain is for her. Further, my father is Black and my mother is white; my siblings and I are of mixed race, and therefore, our family is in danger. It broke my heart to see her cry in fear and rage and the pain of others at the hand of injustice.

Like every older sister, I want to protect my siblings, and that desire is only magnified by the fact that they are five and eight years younger than me. This is a significant gap, and a subsequently significant amount of time for me to intimately learn my own pain and to teach them how to understand theirs. Fear and fury at injustice is a joint affliction, but unlike many others, Martin Luther King, Jr. did not allow it to rule him, and his message still rings true today.

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Injustice, as in police departments’ tendency to avoid holding murderers accountable. Injustice, as in my family leaving town on the day of the 2017 Unite the Right rally because we were unsafe in our home. Without holding police officers accountable for the murders of Black people, how can we hold other authority figures accountable for their abuses of power? Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere because the Flint Water Crisis is still occurring. There are still tax loopholes for the obscenely wealthy, and workers are still being exploited.

Martin Luther King, Jr., for lack of a better term, hit the nail on the head. Until parents teach their children better, until the law protects every single marginalized and mistreated group, injustice will pervade like the chemical-tinted smell of gas in a happy home. And unless the rest of us fight for change, the home will burn and lives will be lost and tragedy will pursue.

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, but that statement is incomplete: without fear, without anger, we would not recognize the gross inequities in our current system. With a surplus of either, we become complacent or cruel. I do not want this for my siblings, I do not want this for myself, and I will not have it for either.