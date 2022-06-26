Opinion/Column: Va. GOP must move away from Trump

This month, the House Select Committee investigating January 6 is sharing the investigation’s findings in televised hearings. The mainstream Republican response to the committee’s work thus far has been to urge Democrats, the media, and committee Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to move on from January 6 and from Donald Trump’s responsibility for the attack.

This “move on” line echoes the narrative that followed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last November—to wit, that, with Youngkin’s win, the Virginia GOP is less tied to Trump and that, here in our commonwealth, Trump is being “nudged off center stage.”

I wish that were true. But it isn’t. Youngkin and the Virginia GOP are intertwined with Trump and his Big Lie as much as any Republican governor and any state Republican Party. Until Virginia Republicans are willing to confront that truth and purge election denial from our party, we are enabling the ongoing MAGA threat to democracy.

While Youngkin has not fully embraced the Big Lie, he has advanced the “election integrity” talking points that fuel distrust in our elections, including calling for an audit of Virginia’s voting machines. Certainly, this is not the same as claiming that the 2020 election was “stolen,” but it’s not an outright rejection of that conspiracy theory, either. Continuing to sow distrust in American elections will only serve to lay the groundwork for Republicans to undermine future elections.

Youngkin is obviously not the most extreme Virginia Republican when it comes to the Big Lie. But that distinction does belong to one of Youngkin’s surrogates during his 2021 campaign—state Senator Amanda Chase.

In December 2020, Chase called for Trump to declare martial law and overturn the presidential election results, stating that there was “extensive fraud here in Virginia“ and that Biden “cheated to win.” On January 6, Chase attended the pro-Trump rally at the Capitol, though she insists that she left before violence began. Chase both called the Capitol rioters “patriots“ and blamed Antifa for the attack. Even after January 6, Chase still believed that Trump might be sworn in for a second term.

Chase was censured by the Virginia state Senate for her anti-democracy statements and activity. But only three Republican senators voted for her censure. Some Virginia Republicans rebuked Chase for her statements about the 2020 election, but it was primarily those who had already been vocal in their opposition to the Big Lie, like former Reps. Denver Riggleman and Barbara Comstock. It was Chase who decided not to caucus with Republicans over her disdain for party leadership; the Republican Party did not expel her. The Virginia GOP, headed by Chairman Rich Anderson, can’t bring itself to condemn or expel Chase for undermining our democracy, but the party was eager to censure Riggleman for the grave offense of officiating a same-sex wedding.

Chase isn’t the only Virginia Republican who has taken a hardline position on election denial. Three Republican state senators joined her to support a $70 million “forensic audit“ of Virginia’s 2020 election results. Two of them were congressional candidates this year—Jen Kiggans, who won her primary in Virginia’s second congressional district, and Bryce Reeves, who lost his in the seventh.

Chase wasn’t even the only Virginia Republican who was at the Capitol on January 6. Richmond’s own Delegate John McGuire has admitted that he was present at the pro-Trump rally on Capitol grounds on January 6, though he denies that he was part of the subsequent breach of the Capitol building.

Also on January 6, all four Virginia congressional Republicans objected to the certification of the 2020 election.

We know that the rhetoric of elected officials has consequences. The rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 were there because Donald Trump called them there. And they did what they did because they believed the Big Lie pushed by Trump and his allies.

Virginians were no exception. Eleven Virginians were arrested for their role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol in the weeks immediately following the attack, and more of the commonwealth’s citizens have been charged in connection with the attack in the past 18 months. No, Glenn Youngkin and Rich Anderson aren’t directly responsible for the actions of individuals who breached the Capitol on January 6 to try to interfere with the democratic process. But the Virginia GOP’s toothlessness when it comes to election deniers makes it culpable in the MAGA Republican Party’s assault on our elections.

I, for one, wish the Virginia Republican Party were different from other state parties and that we had moved on from Trump. And I applaud how Youngkin has moved to the center since his election. But anything short of outright repudiation for those who cast doubt on the 2020 election signals that the Virginia GOP has room for conspiracy theorists and insurrectionists, making it no different from state parties whose leading candidates for statewide office are adherents to the Big Lie.

Dr. Mark D. Miller is a Republican and a professor of orthopaedic surgery at the University of Virginia.