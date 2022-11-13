Opinion/Column: UVA Health works to find opioid alternatives

On Nov. 4, I had the honor of introducing one of the gala screenings at the Virginia Film Festival. The film was “Stay Awake,” which explores the consequences of the opioid epidemic not only for those struggling with substance-use disorders but for their loved ones and our society.

This film hits home for me, and not just in my role as a UVA Health anesthesiologist who seeks better ways to control patients’ pain. My younger brother lost his battle with opioid addiction following a methadone overdose in 2009. Substance-use disorder affects everyone, regardless of race, gender or income.

The toll of substance-use disorders has been heavy, both across the United States and here in Virginia. In 2021, more than 107,000 people in our country died of a drug overdose. In Virginia alone, six people die every day. Unfortunately, the rates of deaths and substance-use disorders skyrocketed to new peaks during the COVID pandemic because of social isolation, limited healthcare access, and the widespread proliferation of fentanyl, which carries substantially greater risk of overdose than heroin.

Accessing care is often difficult for lower-income individuals and people living in rural areas with fewer healthcare providers. At UVA Health, we are committed to both preventing substance-use disorder and providing care for everyone in need.

We have developed robust educational programs for patients, our local community and healthcare providers across Virginia and beyond. Our three-part educational series for healthcare providers, “Meeting the Moment: How the Opioid Crisis Has Changed the Way We Study, Evaluate and Treat Patients,“ will conclude with a session in December discussing patient education for those prescribed opioids, including sending them home with a lockbox for safe storage, and Narcan to reverse an accidental overdose.

We have also taken several steps to reduce the prescribing of opioids. Many patients are first exposed to opioids when recovering from surgery – approximately 6% to 7% of surgical patients prescribed opioids are still using them 90 days after their procedure. To reduce the risk of opioid use disorder, UVa’s enhanced recovery after surgery program seeks to control pain through non-opioid medications and localized anesthesia, such as nerve blocks and epidurals. Our pain medicine division, led by Dr. Lynn Kohan, works tirelessly to treat patients suffering with chronic pain using a range of non-opioid options, including a wide variety of injections, non-opioid medications, innovative therapies such as spinal cord stimulation, and psychological interventions that help patients self-manage pain. Our addiction medicine program, led by Dr. Nassima Ait-Daoud Tiouririne, offers extensive programs for both inpatient and outpatients with substance-use disorders. Additionally, Dr. Tiouririne has set up a free helpline – 1-877-OPIOIDS (674-6437) where callers from Virginia can get free education regarding opioid use and referrals to treatment programs in their community.

We are also leading critical research in new and better ways to treat pain and addiction. One of the newest members of our team in the Department of Anesthesiology at UVa is renowned pain researcher Dr. Patrick FInan. He is part of a UVA Health team examining deep brain stimulation to treat chronic pain that does not respond to medications. Backed by more than $5 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health, the team is working to develop brain stimulation for severe pain conditions.

“Stay Awake” performs a valuable service by casting light on the opioid epidemic. Ending the crisis, and the terrible burden it places on patients and their families, will take a collective effort, not only from healthcare providers and researchers but from our communities to eliminate the stigma associated with this horrific disease.