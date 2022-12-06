Opinion/Column: Use caution to "triple-demic" viruses

As we enter the season of giving and spending time with our family and friends, it’s important to think through how we can be safe while gathering and decrease the risk of giving respiratory viruses to others, especially our older friends and loved ones. The three main respiratory viruses that are circulating and can have serious outcomes for people 65 and older are COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – what some call the “triple-demic.”

As a physician specializing in geriatrics, I have seen the burden of social isolation and loneliness for older adults over the past two years. Gathering with people has clear benefits to our mental and even physical health. But with three viruses circulating, there are health risks to balance when deciding to gather. The questions are how much risk is involved and what can we do to decrease that risk as much as possible — and still have some fun.

All three viruses have a significantly greater risk of causing of severe illness, hospitalization and even death among older adults. Flu and RSV are causing more infections than they do in a typical winter, due in part to the mild flu and RSV seasons over the past few years.

What can you do to reduce your risk? The number one way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated. Get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines (including the updated bivalent booster). Vaccination does reduce your risk for an infection, but what it really helps is preventing severe infections that lead to pneumonia, hospitalization or even death. In the U.S., people over 65 were eager and enthusiastic to get primary vaccine doses back in early 2021. Now that enthusiasm appears to have waned when it comes to the booster shot – which is putting this group at higher risk of severe infections.

You can also protect yourself and those at your event with simple infection control strategies. What has been clear in the past two years, is that some simple steps are highly effective at preventing the spread of infections. Regular hand washing is important. Make those bottles of hand sanitizer accessible – including at the start of the buffet line. Avoid being around other people when they are sick. Gather outdoors when possible or at least ensure the indoor space is well ventilated (even a couple of open windows can be helpful). While masking is no longer required in most situations, it can still be a good option to protect yourself from these viruses.

If you’re sick, stay home, even if you’re looking forward to a special event. It may be disappointing in the short term, but it will also prevent you and others from potentially getting a more severe infection.

If you have symptoms, get tested. COVID at-home tests are readily available. For the flu, see your primary care provider or other medical professional to get tested; often you can get tested for all 3 of these viruses with one test.

If you do become infected with COVID-19 or flu, quickly contact your primary care provider to discuss specific treatments that can decrease the severity of these infections. These treatments are most effective when taken within the first few days of symptoms. So don’t delay.

While RSV has received a lot of attention for causing severe infections in infants and young children, it can also cause older adults to become severely ill. RSV can also be passed from older adults to children. There is no vaccine or specific anti-viral treatment for RSV- treatments focus on managing the symptoms of the infection. So, doing all we can to prevent infection is key!

If you are 65 or older, have a preexisting condition or a compromised immune system, you are at risk for more severe infection from any of these viruses. But remember that there are steps you can take to decrease the risk of infection. Weighed against a burden of social isolation and loneliness, gathering with family and friends – safely – may be the best medicine.