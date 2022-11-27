Opinion/Column: This cannot be the new normal

I think of myself as a rational, hysteria-proof person. This is why when I woke up in Charlottesville a little before 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 and my wife exclaimed that her phone was “blowing up,” I didn’t worry. Then she said there had been a shooting at University of Virginia, little more than a mile from our house, and the suspect was still at large. At first, sharing the fact of the shooting just felt another act of gun violence in a long list. Americans have become so inured to mass shootings in our society that one more, even one on our very doorstep, barely made me flinch.

The morning progressed. We talked about the tragedy of yet one more shooting and the effect on the small city of Charlottesville. We decided not to enjoy our morning run, which wanders a little too close to campus where the shooting had taken place. But it wasn’t until my wife, a family medicine physician at UVa, kept going about her daily routine that I started to become manic. As she straightened her hair in the mirror, I chided her that she couldn’t seriously be considering going into work with a manhunt for a mass shooter on the premises.

She shrugged, “I’m in the hospital. Someone has to be there.”

My temper rose. I remembered that people one building over from the hospital were sheltering in place while my wife ate her granola and yogurt. Eventually she left for work. I left to walk the dog, furious at what I considered my wife’s blasé attitude and willingness to put herself in danger.

Shootings have permeated all aspects of our lives. They happen where we shop. They happen where we work. They happen where we worship. They happen where we send our kids to school.

Our doctors have tried to sound the alarm. Our teachers and students have cried out for mercy. Our populace has become hardened and habituated. We’ve been told it’s not a mental health crisis, or a public health crisis, or perhaps not a crisis at all. We’ve been told to stay in our lanes, shut up and teach, learn, work, pray, head to the hospital where the shooting is taking place and shrug. Shrug because there’s nothing any one of us can do.

That’s where we are. We are at a point where shootings in the U.S. are so commonplace that one occurring at your school or workplace is barely enough to warrant alarm. As a teacher, I go into work with that worry, however unlikely, seared into my mind. But I have a duty to teach. As a physician, my wife works where she could also be a target. Not just her physical safety. Her profession takes a beating whenever a physician mentions gun safety. She has a duty to heal those in need.

Under normal circumstances I take pride in my wife’s work. I am proud that she chose family medicine so that she could be the first point of care in peoples’ lives. I value her commitment to her patients and her unbending resolve to work until her job is done. When COVID struck and my wife picked up extra shifts, I was awed by her dedication, even with the risk of catching a highly contagious virus about which we knew almost nothing. But the threat of gun violence—its randomness, senselessness, and meaninglessness—makes carrying out our daily duties not heroic or noble but deranged and monstrous.

As as I walked around the block with the dog, I knew that I was not angry at my wife. She is far more intelligent, tough, independent and capable than I. As a resident and a med student, she has dealt with the victims of shootings before. She is what those hollow yard signs that popped up around COVID call a “health care hero.” Yet despite my wife’s training, strength, and her honorific badge as a hero, she is not bulletproof.

As I returned from the walk and saw that my wife’s car wasn’t in the garage, panic and sorrow filled me. I couldn’t address these feelings because at that moment our neighbor pulled up. Our neighbor works in UVa’s hospital system, but unlike my wife, our neighbor works nights on the intensive care floor as a cardiac nurse. She got out of the car wide-eyed, clearly shaken, and asked if my wife was headed in. I shrugged and nodded. She said she had received emails and texts throughout the night telling her team to be ready to admit and triage a mass casualty event. “Thank goodness that didn’t happen,” was all she could say. We both nodded, tears pooling at the corners of our eyes and trickling down our cheeks as we left the driveway.