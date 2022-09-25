Opinion/Column: Think about people, not parking

As Charlottesville proceeds with the zoning rewrite, we believe the city should eliminate parking minimums. This is an essential step towards addressing the city’s housing, climate, and equity goals and ensuring the Cville Plans process is a success.

Parking minimums are a feature of many zoning codes, including Charlottesville’s, mandating an often arbitrary number of parking spots in new development. Eliminating parking minimums allows flexibility for how much parking is provided in new construction.

Despite intuitive appeal, parking minimums have numerous drawbacks and hundreds of U.S. cities of all sizes have reduced or eliminated them.

First, parking minimums are a major barrier to affordability. Mandated parking is an expensive amenity that drives up residential and commercial construction costs. Surface parking spaces can cost $10,000 and structured parking spaces can run $50,000. Numerous studies have shown parking requirements increase rent by hundreds of dollars a month and homeownership by tens of thousands of dollars. One national study found the cost of parking raises the average tenant’s rent by 17% and another found parking can raise the cost of low-income housing by 25%. Charlottesville’s own inclusionary zoning analysis agrees that reducing parking requirements improves housing affordability.

Second, parking minimums are not equitable. Lower-income households are less likely to own a vehicle than higher-income households. By forcing all housing to include parking regardless of vehicle ownership, parking minimums burden lower-income households disproportionately. Requiring every home and store to provide parking undercuts transit and makes Charlottesville less walkable, reinforcing the need for car ownership, which can cost $8-10 thousand dollars annually.

Third, parking has significant negative environmental impacts. Parking spots are impermeable surfaces which increase storm water run-off and pollution into waterways. Mandating parking increases driving, which accounts for 28% of the total carbon footprint in Charlottesville. Requiring on-site parking limits construction of smaller more energy efficient homes.

Fourth, parking minimums prevent quality infill development, the dominant type of development in Charlottesville. Parking spots take up a lot of space, making many urban infill projects geometrically and financially infeasible. Parking minimums make it difficult to repurpose and preserve old buildings and to build on smaller, irregularly shaped lots common in Charlottesville.

Fifth, parking minimums hinder the best use of scarce land. Over 20% of Charlottesville city land is parking due to decades of policies prioritizing cars over people. Instead of affordable housing, green space, and accessible neighborhood amenities, we have a shrinking tree canopy and lots of ugly asphalt. Dedicating so much land to parking negatively impacts the city’s economic viability.

Some concerns come up in discussions about eliminating parking minimums. One is that it will cause a significant short-term impact on parking availability. However evidence suggests this is unlikely to occur, and none of this prevents developers from providing parking. The Draft Inclusionary Zoning Analysis predicts gradual redevelopment in General and Medium Intensity Residential areas. And other cities found that after removing parking requirements about half of higher density developments included as much parking as before, with shared parking arrangements and adaptive reuse became more common.

A second concern is that local transit systems and bike/ped infrastructure are inadequate to serve people without cars or allow people to opt out of driving. As the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan and Regional Transit Vision are implemented, it will become easier to walk, bike, and use transit in Charlottesville.

A third concern is increased development will result in more commuter parking in residential areas. This is already an issue and on-street parking management can and should be re-examined city wide.

Parking is one part of Charlottesville’s housing and transportation ecosystem. Elimination of parking minimums should be paired with commitments by the city to make significant investments in transit service and bike/ped infrastructure, evaluating on-street parking management, and prioritizing low-income resident needs in transportation infrastructure improvements.

In the long run, eliminating parking minimums sets up a virtuous cycle where more affordable housing is available in the center of the region rather than on its fringes, daily trips are shorter whether in or out of car, and traffic is lower than it would otherwise be.

A more livable Charlottesville is possible. Let’s choose to make it happen.