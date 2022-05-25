Opinion/Column: Tell the truth about mental health and violence

It was 9:30 AM on a Monday morning. I was in the middle of my weekly meeting with my boss when he began describing what he was seeing out his office window. On instinct he shut his door and locked it. When we concluded our call, I heard a television on and headed towards the sound. The press was already onsite at Virginia Tech and what I was seeing live on TV then, I can still picture today.

The shootings over recent weekends and every shooting, really, bring the past into my present. And as a person who is living with a serious mental illness, the press coverage is damaging.

It was hard to fold the Virginia Tech shooting into my world when the victim I identified with most was the shooter. It took years to believe what is now three decades of scientific research that shows people who have mental illnesses are no more likely to be violent than the general public. In coverage of the Buffalo shooting recently, the press sounded the alarm, again, that policymakers need to make sure guns aren’t accessible by criminals and the mentally ill.

Lumping the mentally ill in with criminals has been around for centuries. “Stigma” in ancient Greek was a brand to mark slaves and criminals. If you had the brand you were “stigmatized.” During the Middle Ages, those who weren’t burned at the stake were chained to walls or beds in madhouses and institutions.

Treatment has improved.

But stigma has been steadily increasing in the United States since 1996. After the shooting I had significant self-stigma. I was working a fulfilling job after graduating with my masters in 2006. I was happily married. I was active in my church and had a great network of friends. But because I required services I hadn’t needed for 5 years, I believed I was weak and flawed. My self-esteem tanked and with it went all the joy in my life.

As news was breaking about the shooting in Buffalo over last weekend, my mind wandered back to the days after the Virginia Tech shooting.

Drillfield Drive was full of double-parked press vehicles. One of the building entrances had a maroon and orange wreath and a sign that read “Notice to the media. We ask that you respect our grieving and recovery. Please no Media beyond this point.” A phone number was listed for interview requests. It was signed “The Virginia Tech Community.”

The press painted beautiful pictures of the lives lost while eviscerating the living for failing to act on early warning signs.

But what concerned me most was the press coverage of the shooter himself.

The shooter had a history of psychiatric hospitalization. The press, looking for someone to blame, took a deep dive into his medical history and began pointing fingers at the behavioral healthcare system in Virginia. What they needed to be doing was dispelling the stigmatized stereotype that the mentally ill are dangerous.

Seung-Hui Cho was a mass murderer. But his violence was better predicted by his stalking and the ideology in his writings than his psychiatric hospitalization.

The link between mental illness and violence is weak and indirect. Gun violence perpetrators with a previous psychiatric hospitalization are no more likely to have multiple victims or engage in mass shootings. Violence is rarely caused by psychosis so it is not likely to be reduced through medication. The likelihood of engaging in gun violence does not differ between persons with and without a history of psychiatric hospitalization.

Singling out Cho’s psychiatric issues as a cause of his murderous act fanned the flame of prejudice against people living with mental illnesses and stoked anger and fear in our community. Policymakers accentuated this stigma by responding to public outcry with promises of funding and reform.

Using public stigma of dangerousness as a method to gain approval for increased spending on mental health negatively impacts people living with mental illnesses, their caregivers and communities. And when public perceptions and policies regarding mental illness are shaped by highly publicized but infrequent instances of gun violence toward strangers, they are unlikely to help people with mental illnesses or improve public safety.

Stigma, on the other habnd, is a public health issue.

According to stigma experts the best way to fight stigma is contact. Disclosure of mental illness is key since mental illness is an invisible illness.

This is where the press can help.

We are more likely to be victims than perpetrators of violence but you wouldn’t know it from American media. Including people who disclose their mental illness or psychiatric experience as subject matter experts in reporting. Letting them provide the conext of actual experience with mental illness can explode stigma and offer a reality check to those whose only connection to mental health issues usually comes through celebrity jounrnalism that focuses on people like Britney Spears or Kanye West.

Those of us living with mental illnesses are the most informed about Virginia’s behavioral healthcare system because we are the most impacted. We need to have our voices heard.

It’s time to tell the public the truth. Our lives depend on it.

Knowing the importance of representation, Jennifer Spangler advocates to include those who live with mental illnesses in the public policy decisions that affect them.