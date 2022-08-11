Opinion/Column: Surviving neo-Nazi hate meant supporting each other

On this date five years ago, neo-Nazis marched violently through the grounds of the University of Virginia and the streets of downtown Charlottesville, turning our city into a national meme that signified the emergence of a racist and anti-Semitic neo-Nazi ideology into our political and cultural discourse.

Here in Charlottesville, of course, those events meant something else entirely. A day after the march, a neo-Nazi drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring more than a dozen. Meanwhile, rampaging neo-Nazis and white supremacists left others in our community with lifelong scars, both physical and emotional. In the aftermath of those events, our city began a difficult reckoning with its own racist past, an effort that continues to this day.

Along with racism, anti-Semitism occupies a significant place in the ideology of the neo-Nazis. The historical experience of Jewish Americans has been significantly different than that of people of color in this country because notwithstanding anti-Semitism, Jews, for the most part, have also benefitted from white privilege in America. But the events of five years ago in Charlottesville and their aftermath have also left many Jewish Americans struggling to understand our place in contemporary American society.

At the time of the neo-Nazi march, I was the president of Congregation Beth Israel, the sole synagogue in the city. CBI has been in existence since the mid-1870s, and a Jewish presence in Charlottesville can be traced back to colonial times. Our synagogue building, which has stood since 1882 (it was moved to its present location in 1904), is the oldest synagogue in Virginia. And while the Jewish population in Charlottesville came dangerously close to extinction in the mid-20th century, today our community thrives with more than 400 member families at our synagogue.

The morning of August 12, I was downtown at CBI for our weekly Shabbat, or Sabbath, services. The night before had seen the torch march at UVa, including the now-infamous chants of “Jews will not replace us.” The atmosphere downtown was tense, to say the least. As I stood on the steps of CBI that morning, I could hear the fighting from the nearby Emancipation (then Lee) Park. I saw a large group of mostly young men pass by CBI on Third Street. I heard someone shout “There’s the synagogue,” followed by shouts of “Seig heil,” a reference to Nazi Germany and Hitler, and other anti-Semitic chants. I saw hands raised in Nazi salutes. I saw a large flag bearing a swastika, the banner under which six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, including the families of many congregants at CBI.

I could barely believe my eyes. It seemed like a newsreel from the 1930s, but it was an American street in the 21st century.

In the months and years following August 2017, our synagogue underwent significant change. Most visibly, and depressingly, we were forced to increase security. Doors that were once propped open for congregants to come and go were now locked. Cameras were installed, as was blast proofing on windows. An armed guard became a fixture for us — at our preschool, religious school, worship services and other synagogue events.

With the benefit of hindsight, we now know that the events here five years ago were not an aberration, but a harbinger of worse to come. Massacres in Pittsburgh, El Paso and Buffalo were driven by racial and religious hatred. Even more worrisome, the sick racist and anti-Semitic ideology that fueled those events has, slowly but surely, crept in the mainstream of political thought, in the Christian Nationalism espoused by Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. It reflects in the so-called “Great Replacement Theory” regularly discussed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News. Many of the same groups that were prominent among the rioters in Charlottesville, like the Proud Boys, were key players in the insurrection at the U.S. Capital last January.

As Jewish Americans, part of a people with a long history of persecutions and expulsions, we are forced by these events to wonder whether America still holds a place for us.

It does because the events of August 11 and 12, as experienced here in Charlottesville, told another story as well.

Here, hundreds of local citizens and UVa students took to the streets to defend our community and its shared values, at great risk and in sacrifice of their own physical well-being.

At CBI, in the weeks and months after August 11-12 we received hundreds of expressions of support from throughout Charlottesville and the nation. Local clergy and activists rallied to our defense. Numerous times in the tense weeks following the neo-Nazi riots, local activists and clergy of all denominations rushed to the synagogue to offer us their protection after being alerted to potential threats.

At the one-year anniversary of August 11-12, when our downtown was occupied by an overwhelming police presence, hundreds of community members attended a Friday night Shabbat service at CBI to show their support.

Five years ago, our Rabbi, Tom Gutherz, often found himself on television discussing the events here. When asked about the importance of people standing up to the hateful and destructive ideology of the neo-Nazi movement, he would quote from a classical Jewish text known as Pirkei Aviot, the Teaching of our Sages: “You are not obligated to complete the task, but neither are you free to desist from it.”

Five years out, the work is obviously not completed. I know our Charlottesville Jewish community, however, is grateful for the freedom that is our American birthright. We remain secure in the knowledge that we are able to enjoy it thanks to the love and protection of our greater community here in Central Virginia. In this spirit, our Jewish community in Charlottesville is charting a path forward that has sought and will continue to seek to fulfill its obligation to fight hatred and bigotry, especially on behalf of those most vulnerable and marginalized among us. We will do so with purpose, determination and energy, fortified by the Jewish values of compassion, tolerance, loving kindness, and justice.

Alan Zimmerman is a financial journalist who has lived in Charlottesville 22 years.