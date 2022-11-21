Opinion/Column: Students will carry scars of gun violence for life

Thirteen hours.

That was the time we spent hearing sirens, refreshing our phones to know if our friends, our family, and our community were safe. That was the time we learned a mass shooting was happening in our midst, one of the 599 mass shootings that occurred this year.

We never thought we would share this tragedy with Virginia Tech, the University of Idaho, and the other countless communities and names we know for the wrong reasons.

From the redundant UVa alerts to the fear of sleeping, all of us were waiting to be saved from this nightmare as we lay on the floors of on-Grounds buildings, local businesses, and our homes.

When the all-clear came at 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 14 after UVa Police Chief Tim Longo heard the suspect was apprehended, we all became numb.

Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis, Jr., didn’t make it home. Mike Hollins, Marlee Morgan, and everyone on that bus are still recovering.

The eerie silence of this city and the unknowns to explain how we got here leave us scarred and looking for hope. As we near the end of both the academic semester and calendar year, UVa and Charlottesville are near a breaking point.

A few weeks ago, Davonn Wilson was shot and killed at the Downtown Mall. Recent UVa Police reports described people being shot at with BB gun pellets. A juvenile was found shot multiple times near Grounds. Nothing could have prepared us for this.

Three Black men cannot give this world any more joy because of senseless gun violence.

Why? How will the university stop this from happening again? How can we move forward?

We won’t know why Nov. 13 and 14 happened for a while. But what we do know is administration and law enforcement have effectively communicated with the UVa community through this time. That’s a significant improvement since the incidents at the Office of African American Affairs, the Homer statue, and the Memorial for Enslaved Laborers earlier this fall.

Yet, UVa’s Threat Assessment Team investigated the eventual shooter multiple times. To know that UVa was not proactive is unacceptable. Beyond condolences, the university must be held accountable and explicitly state what they can and will do for its students, faculty and staff, and the community. As students, we are tired of being the generation to go through the motions when it comes to gun violence, as Washington Post columnist Petula Dvorak noted recently.

We deserve a better UVa Alert system so students and parents are not mortified and traumatized when an alert says, “RUN HIDE FIGHT.”

The safety and well-being of everyone here must be top priority for university administration. Even if it means all students have a virtual class/final exam option post-Thanksgiving with professor flexibility as additional relief beyond President Jim Ryan’s and Provost Ian Baucom’s guidance.

We deserve answers, transparency, and closure. We deserve to not be scared walking on Grounds.

The Commonwealth is no stranger to mass shootings nor the responses that follow. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin described the mass shooting as “an event” before leaving flowers at Scott Stadium in a “private moment” that included multiple cameras. Our NRA-endorsed, recently reelected Congressman Bob Good tweeted out his “thoughts and prayers” with no meaningful action.

Because of those responses, we must continue to fight gun violence. Organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety (including Moms Demand Action Charlottesville and Students Demand Action – Virginia) swayed the General Assembly to pass Virginia’s gun laws after the Virginia Beach mass shooting. We must support efforts towards equity led by groups like the UVa Student Council and Groundskeepers at UVa, a group of UVA football players working towards unity and social change.

We must do the little things, like supporting each other and being here together in the wake of this tragedy. These things make Charlottesville a stronger, better community of care.

In darkness, we must try to look for the light. ESPN football analyst Andrea Adelson tweeted about her last interview with Lavel Davis, Jr. regarding why he was part of the Groundskeepers. Lavel’s words provide some light and hope:

“When I leave here, I just want to say, I was a part of the change, and I took a step forward, changing everything in the right direction. Whatever I can do, even if it’s a small percentage to bring awareness to all the injustice our school has been through, just to shine a light on it and change it in the right direction. It’s a blessing to be a part of it. Because I know these four years are going to go by quick. I for sure want to say I took a step forward for UVa.”

So let us remember the smiles and kindness Devin Chandler showed to his loved ones. Remember D’Sean Perry’s creativity and willingness to be there for others on and off the field. And remember Lavel’s passion and words as motivation to keep their memories alive.

The national media and the cameras will go away and forget about us. We will be the ones to put the pieces back together while the country will move on from Nov. 13 and 14, 2022 with memories receding and/or connect those days and Charlottesville back to the tragedy of the hateful Unite the Right rally of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017.

But we will remember Nov. 13 and 14 forever. And we will persist, and we will find a way. United, we will fight for a better future.

To the UVa and Charlottesville community: Let’s step forward together, and carry the legacies of Devin, D’Sean, and Lavel on. May these three rest in Paradise. Let Mike, Marlee, and all those who were on the bus continue to recover.

Show grace and love to one another. Hold your family and friends close, and tell them how much you love them.

#UVAStrong forever.