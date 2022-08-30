Opinion/Column: Students learn from painful history

During Virginia’s last governors’ race, a controversy broke out about the teaching of history in schools.

The catalyst was a woman who complained that her son had to read Toni Morrison’s novel “Beloved.” The book’s graphic description of slavery caused the son nightmares.

Students should not be subjected to such horror, the woman contended. Glenn Youngkin agreed. Schools should especially avoid “Critical Race Theory,” which the governor deemed “inherently divisive.” They may make white students uncomfortable. Students subjected to such discomfort are encouraged to call a tip line and report such incidences.

The controversy reminds me of my experience as a pupil in post-war Germany. I started school only two years after the end of the war. The preceding 12 years of Hitler’s rule were an unmitigated nightmare. How should Germany’s schools deal with those years? It is often claimed that the country treated its Nazi past with an embarrassed silence. This has not been my experience.

We probably had some former Nazis among the teachers. We did not know, because they kept their mouths shut. But we also had teachers who had been victims of the regime. My school principal and history instructor had been active in a Catholic fraternity. As punishment, he was yanked out of his studies and sent to the Eastern front — with the expectation that it would be a one-way ticket. One of my English teachers had spent years in concentration camp. Many of these victims of the regime were so resentful of their Nazi tormentors that they could not keep their bitterness bottled up. They denounced the regime that was responsible for war and Holocaust and unspeakable injustice and human suffering, even when not always pertinent to the material under discussion.

My experience, by definition, was personal. I do not know to what degree it was typical or widespread. Other schools had other teachers. However, many had the same or similar text books. They all had to wrestle with Germany’s recent history. Among our required readings was the “Diary of Anne Frank,” as well as Eugen Kogon’s “Theory and Practice of Hell.” Kogon’s book represents a very graphic description of his years as an inmate at the Buchenwald concentration camp. Did we get nightmare reading the book? You bet! Did we get nightmares visiting the Dachau concentration camp, or the prison in Plötzensee where the conspirators of the July 20 plot against Hitler were executed most brutally? Again: you bet!

And is this not the right and proper reaction — to be appalled by what humans have been capable of doing to humans? Did some of my fellow students, whose parents may have been Nazis, feel the material we studied to be “inherently divisive” and uncomfortable? I hope so. But should that have prevented the school from touching upon the subject? Should schools have had to ask parents for permission to present these titles to the students? Should there have been “parental control” of the curriculum? Or should schools not be the place where young people get facts that represent the scholarship of the time, even if they are less than comfortable?

It is hard to imagine that the racism and militarism of Nazi Germany could be conveyed to a new generation with sugarcoating, to soothe sensitive souls. I also cannot imagine that slavery in the United States can be sugarcoated, nor can its remnants of racism and discrimination be ignored or suppressed. Right now in the U.S., school books are being censored; libraries are being purged of disagreeable titles; in Florida, even a math textbook has been pulled out circulation because it offended the governor’s political sensitivities. Ironically, this confirms William Faulkner’s claim that “the past is never dead. It’s not even past.” For U.S. politicians to practice the kind of censorship of thought that is prevalent in dictatorships is disgraceful and dangerous.