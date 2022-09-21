Opinion/column: State parks need funding

Imagine a natural area filled with trees, meadows and cabins, yurts and picnic areas.

Imagine this area has trails and scenic vistas, beaches plus interpreters ready to teach history and natural science.

Now imagine this is an outdoor classroom filled with beauty instead of desks, the sounds of birds instead of bells and a wide-open cathedral of nature waiting to be explored.

Teachers there include rangers showing the ways nature and history have shaped our world and the animals that inhabit it.

All 41 of these awesome natural classrooms are Virginia State Parks and have the potential to offer educational programs such as one I attended called "Turtle Time" at Lake Anna State Park in Spotsylvania County.

Because state parks are underfunded, however, only about 18 of them have the interpretive rangers teaching such classes.

Virginia's League of Conservation Voters, a major voice for the state's conservation community, is planning three meetings in different state parks on Saturday, Sept. 24, to assess state parks funding needs, including expansion of educational programs.

Touring the Lake Anna park’s facilities – from rustic camp sites to spacious cabins, boat ramps, a beach and kayak and RV areas – with longtime park friends Jo and Johnny Finch offered views of the 3,127–acre park, its visitors center and its great potential as an education center.

Park Rangers Val Phillips and Mariya Hudick conducted “Turtle Time,” a program featuring a three-legged Carolina box turtle named General Raphael by a group of Cub Scouts, and explained how the female omnivore prefers eating worms to her equally healthy diet of fruits and vegetables.

“Box turtles can actually live to be over 100, so she could be with us for quite a long time,” said Val Phillips, a student at VCU in environmental studies working as an interpretive ranger.

“A lot of folks mistake her for an aquatic turtle,” added Mariya Hudick, a ranger who started working in parks and conservation seven years ago. As a land turtle with claws instead of webbed feet and a domed shell instead of a flatter aquatic shell, she could “flip upside-down and drown” if placed in deep enough water.

“Box turtles are extremely territorial” and live close to their original square mile of home territory, she said. “Box turtles are able to tune in to the earth’s magnetic field and orientate themselves kind of like a GPS to go in the direction of their home.”

If a driver sees a box turtle trying to cross a road and gets out to help it cross, Hudick said, one key thing to remember is that the turtle knows where it wants to go and always should be placed off pavement in the direction it was traveling. Otherwise, if placed on the wrong side of a highway, the turtle will try to cross it again even if the helpful human thinks it might prefer that side.

General Raphael kept heading in the direction of her home territory during the half hour we were watching her. Hudick, who obviously cares deeply about turtles' welfare, once drove a box turtle two hours to Fairfax County after work to place the creature near its home after a visitor to the park had brought the animal from a road there.

Teaching classes of 30 or more young park visitors at a time, the ranger has added new programs, led countless field trips for students and worked directly with Spotsylvania County Public Schools to procure a grant to create watershed educational experiences, said Lauri Schular, the park’s chief ranger for visitor experience.

Turtle Time is one of dozens of programs and family friendly activities offered at state parks throughout the summer. A few programs highlight the history of gold in Virginia, which has been mined and panned at the Lake Anna site for 200 years.

Programs at state parks teach to the state’s Standards of Learning requirements for students at all grade levels. At Lake Anna, among the more fun natural resource offerings are “CSI: Creek Scene Investigation,” “Frog Walk,” “Snakes Alive,” and “Skunk for Supper.”

An educational venture dubbed Kids2Parks is expanding to pair grants for groups of children from underserved populations including kids from cities who don't normally visit the parks.

Most parks have daily entrance fees from $5 to $10 per vehicle, but more funding is needed. One bill in the General Assembly proposes that all Virginia car owners pay a $10 "Parks Pass" registration free. In return, all Virginians with cars bearing a state license plate would have unlimited free access to all state parks.

If better funded and more fully staffed, the potential exists for state parks to teach third and fourth-grade classes the way many Virginia school systems take classes to Williamsburg and Jamestown. Unfortunately, chronic underfunding has not only left many of the parks short of interpretive rangers, but school systems are shy of teachers and bus drivers as well.

The parks mission includes conservation of natural, scenic, historic and cultural resources as well as providing recreational and educational opportunities. Chronic underfunding by tens of millions of dollars leaves the state parks shy of their great promise.

Parks aren't just for getting outdoors and engaging in family friendly recreation. They have shown they can be creative and fun classrooms that should be expanded across the Commonwealth to more fully meet the mission that state parks are for everyone.