Opinion/Column: She uses open records for accountability

Few Virginians have used the Freedom of Information laws as often as Tazewell County native Laura Mollo.

However, her quest to get police in her hometown of Richlands into Tazewell County’s award-winning 911 emergency center to trim response times has been unsuccessful.

She began asking Richlands officials for public records to understand why the town nearly 150 miles west of Roanoke stubbornly resists ending its holdout status as the area’s last town without 911 emergency calls for police service.

Her inquiries prompted some angry reactions, including someone mailing her a load of manure last year.

The load of cow manure in her mailbox did not slow her down. Mollo insists the town’s 5,000 residents would be able to get a quicker police response through 911, saving them time and lives.

Calling 911 in Richlands today for a police emergency connects a caller initially to the Tazewell County emergency dispatch center, which takes the information and then transfers the caller to the town police dispatcher.

“This has resulted in chaos and confusion in residents as well as delayed response,” the Virginia Fire Services Board wrote in a letter to town officials several years ago recommending that the town and county consolidate into one dispatch system, which it recently did for fire, but not police service.

Mollo is known for questioning spending in the town’s budget and for getting public information she was initially refused through hundreds of FOI requests.

Tazewell County’s 911 system will receive an award this summer in California as one of the best rural systems in the country, Sheriff Brian Hieatt said. His department’s 911 center is receiving “a leadership and tech award for rural areas.”

The sheriff credits Mollo for being the driving force trying to bring Richlands in with all of Tazewell’s other towns under a unified 911 dispatch system. “When you have to transfer calls, there are delays and mistakes that can happen,” Hieatt said.

Mollo, a soccer mom now running for town council in the Nov. 8 election, calls the town’s police budget bloated with annual spending north of $1 million. That’s about $200,000 more than nearby Abingdon, a town of 7,900 compared with Richland’s barely 5,000 population. Recently, her inquiries led to the state’s discovery that the town had overcharged the state for a school resource officer working part-time, she said.

Natalie Miller Moore, a Williamsburg journalist, introduced and interviewed Mollo at a statewide conference in May of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.

“I was absolutely surprised by the persistence that Laura showed, and why it was needed,” Miller Moore said. “I think that it shouldn’t take such extraordinary measures to get information that the public has a right to have.”

“Getting more people involved in civic engagement, either by attending meetings, serving on boards or commissions, working in city and county government or running for office is something we should encourage for every citizen,” she said. “Unfortunately, when government is not transparent, not accessible or not friendly to the average person, we lose so much.”

Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said most people who file FOI requests are given the information routinely without major hassles.

When a government is overly secretive, red flags are raised about what is not being provided, and Mollo wonders why. “She is telling a story about her entire government,” Rhyne said.

“If you’re serving the public, you should welcome their input even if that includes questions that feel like scrutiny,” Miller Moore said.

If Mollo wins a town council seat, she would gain an insider’s knowledge and empathy for how to respond to requests for public information.

Former Daily Progress political writer Bob Gibson is a member of the Virginia Commission on Civic Education.