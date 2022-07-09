Opinion/Column: Return to office leads to driving course

A two-year hiatus of working at home had ended and it was time to resume the road less traveled to the office. I had grown accustomed to only driving a loop to the nearest grocery store and back. Now the most expedient path to work was to hit the highway.

It felt like the first day of school as I sat in a line of idling cars, waiting to merge onto the bypass. I anxiously looked over my shoulder trying to anticipate the speed of oncoming traffic. Most commuters appeared to have graduated from the Mario Andretti School of Racing. I was a little unnerved sitting behind a box truck waiting for a lull in the action.

When the truck shot into rush hour traffic, I followed its lead and also ventured onto the roadway. That’s when I realized I had underestimated the speed and distance of the car that suddenly appeared in my rearview mirror. Panicked, I accelerated out of the slow lane and into the passing lane. That was when I observed the speed trap. Due to my previously stellar driving record, the kindly officer advised me to appear in court, where there might be an option of expunging the offense by taking a driver improvement course.

It was strangely comforting to find the courtroom was filled with a multi-generational, multi-cultural slice of life. We all had one thing in common—pleading for leniency. The judge was pleasant, patient and expedient. He offered to wipe the slate clean for those of us who had speeding tickets, but only if we agreed to take a remedial driving course. How hard could that be? I had forgotten my last driving test was 48-years ago.

After purchasing an 11-part online course, I quickly learned the material was not a straightforward list of regulations found in a driver’s manual. The content read like a novella with chapters chiding the reader about many common infractions. There were animated illustrations, driving maneuvers, and a spattering of important statistics imbedded in the extraneously written material. After a timed reading of each chapter the course required the successful completion of a test. And just like my reoccurring nightmare, failing the test would mean repeating the entire timed session. As I attempted to distinguish the pertinent from the immaterial information, I thought of my fellow speeders who required interpreters. They would surely struggle to decipher this content in order to pass the final exam.

Most days I found myself lying in bed dreading school. I used every excuse to avoid studying for the tests. Knowing my rusty study habits and failing memory, I scribbled detailed notes on various pieces of paper—complaining the entire time. As the deadline for the final exam approached, my husband encouraged me to stop procrastinating, ignore the trick questions, and just reach the finish line.

At the end of my driving improvement course I had learned that many of my assumptions about the rules of the road were incorrect. In fact, you may never speed in order to pass someone (or in my case—avoid someone). If you don’t commit common infractions like speeding, failing to come to a complete stop, or running a red light, you may never have to take a remedial path to redemption. However, it did seem to be advantageous to review the rules at any age, as most of us would likely fail some portion of a driving exam due to habits we’ve formed or ill-advised decisions we make. For now, I will be that car in front of you creeping along at the posted speed.