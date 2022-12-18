Opinion/Column: Politicians make teaching history harder

History is becoming much harder to teach in Virginia, in part because politicians act to put their stamp on the process.

The Virginia Board of Education spent a couple of years holding public hearings and consulting hundreds of people and subject-matter experts updating its Standards of Learning for history.

The August 2022 draft standards then came under further review by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s top education officials, who proceeded to toss away the board’s work and replace it with other language garnered after consultation with nine mostly conservative groups.

Among elementary school instruction initially tossed was why there is a holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Among those who were consulted and helped as revisions were rushed to the Virginia standards were: Michigan’s Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian college that played a key role in writing the widely condemned “1776 Report” on U.S. history commissioned by then-President Donald Trump; the Louisiana Department of Education; the National Association of Scholars, a conservative advocacy organization; and the Civics Alliance, a group convened by the National Association of Scholars aiming to guide civics education.

Things did not go smoothly when the revisions were unveiled and publicized last month. Mistakes were made, and the new draft was met with swift public condemnation as additions to the history standards and curriculum by top education officials pushed more Eurocentric perspectives and “patriotic language,” such as adding more about Christopher Columbus and why George Washington is called the “Father of our Country.”

State Superintendent of Instruction Jillian Balow apologized for a revision that she said was flawed by “mislabeling” Native Americans as “America’s first immigrants.”

Balow had been elected Wyoming’s state superintendent of education in 2014 before she was appointed by Youngkin to run Virginia’s education bureaucracy in January.

“The Indigenous peoples of Virginia were here long before any other settlers or any other immigrants were here, and it was wrong to label them as immigrants in the standards document, and we will make sure that that is corrected,” she said.

Her apology came a year after her seven-year tenure in Wyoming, a state that the conservative, education-focused Thomas B. Fordham Institute last year gave an “F” in civics and history, the Roanoke Times noted.

“Wyoming’s civics and U.S. History standards are inadequate, failing to offer even a basic outline of essential content,” the Fordham Institute’s 2021 report said.

Youngkin said he was “disappointed” in the work of his education subordinates. The day after their hastily substituted November draft was presented replete with significant omissions of history, misinformation, and grammatical errors, Youngkin rejected it and said, “my fundamental directive to the teams has been to teach all of our history, the good and the bad, all of it, and to make sure that areas that sometimes are harder to discuss… slavery, civil war, civil rights movement, are fully, fully represented in our curriculum.”

Meanwhile, a citizen’s petition launched on change.org calling on his administration to “immediately release the names of all advisors, contributing consultants, and others who had a role in the revision of the August draft of the standards and curriculum, and any amounts paid to them.”

The petition {https://www.change.org/p/teach-truth-in-virginia-history-classes-by-implementing-previously-proposed-standards?} also calls for the state Board of Education to “vote to move forward with the 2022 SOL review process without additional delay, using the August 2022 standards and curriculum documents.”

One newly retired Northern Virginia teacher who signed the petition said of her objections to the abandoned changes, “I value the hard work of my colleagues, not the political hacks that rushed through the revisions.”

Former Delegate Jim Dillard of Fairfax County said any further delays and changes to the state’s history standards and curriculum can lead to very expensive unfunded mandates to local school divisions across Virginia.

Dillard added that action can be quickly taken to avoid new costs and chaos by tweaking and approving a new draft of the August version of the history SOLs and curriculum due in a few days.

Teachers probably are going to remain cautious about how history is taught due to a natural tendency to avoid running afoul of the strong cross currents of political winds.

A Richmond-area signer of the petition put her reason for signing squarely in the middle of most who commented by saying, “The true history of Virginia and our country should not be whitewashed.”