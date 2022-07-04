Opinion/Column: On July Fourth, please consider who we should be

As the day on which Congress adopted a document, largely drafted by Thomas Jefferson to justify American independence and set forth fundamental principles, this July 4 marks America’s 246th anniversary. We are just four years away from its anticipated semiquincentennial, or sestercentennial.

In early American history, speakers lauded liberty and independence at Fourth of July ceremonies. In 2022, we devote more attention to parades and fireworks, but the day remains special. It is an opportune occasion to convey our love of country and its liberties to our posterity.

As I celebrate this July 4, I am eagerly anticipating 2026, partly because I remember the 1976 bicentennial so fondly. My fiancé and I were planning our nuptials and had considered marrying on the Fourth of July. Eventually realizing the vast number of celebrations taking place on that day, we chose to wed a week earlier. Returning from our honeymoon to our home in Charlottesville, I resumed my summer job at Highland and delighted in guiding individuals through the home of President James Monroe on July 4.

About a week later, Queen Elizabeth II visited Charlottesville and followed with a visit to the White House where Captain and Tennille entertained her with a rendition of “Muskrat Love.” That same summer, my wife and I toured the nation’s birthplace in Philadelphia, which displayed a copy of the Magna Carta.

The year 1976 also marked a presidential election. Just two years before, the nation witnessed the U.S. president resign in disgrace after a pending impeachment vote. Amid questions whether the country could survive without a parliamentary system, separation of powers proved effective. As Republicans joined Democrats in calling a president to account for abusing his powers, the nation was in a self-congratulatory mood having avoided a constitutional catastrophe.

Fast forward to today: a former president continues to challenge the legitimate result of the 2020 presidential election; candidates supporting this challenge continue to gain nominations for public office, and the electoral prospects appear grim for the only two Republicans who remain on the January 6 committee. We need to contemplate whether we will avoid a similar catastrophe before 2026.

We can profit from examining ourselves against the document that proclaimed our independence.

The Declaration of Independence says that “these united colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent states.” Do we still have this unity of purpose? Do we live up to our motto of “E Pluribus Unum,” or are we divided into rival tribes of red states and blue states?

The Declaration of Independence affirms that “all men are created equal.” Do we still share this bedrock belief, or do we believe that some people, namely those who agree with us, or share the same income, skin color or ethnicity, are more equal than others?

The Declaration of Independence avows that all individuals are entitled to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Does our current view of happiness retain the social dimension that it once had, or do we now interpret it simply as the individual pursuit of self-righteousness?

The Declaration of Independence declares that “just” governments are based on “the consent of the governed.” Are we still willing to turn over the reins of government to political opponents after they win in fair and free elections?

The Declaration pledged the lives, fortunes, and “sacred honor” of those who signed. Are contemporary leaders as interested in risking their political lives or in saving them? In sacrificing their fortunes or enhancing them? In preserving their honor or in craving short-term popularity?

Benjamin Franklin reportedly told fellow signers of the Declaration that they would have to hang together, or they would hang separately from English nooses. At a time when Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland with their blood and treasure, are we as committed to preserving our own free and democratic way of life?

If so, then we truly have much to celebrate!

John R. Vile is a Professor of Political Science and Dean of the University Honors College at Middle Tennessee State University. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary who earned his Ph.D. in Government from the University of Virginia. He is the author of numerous critically acclaimed works of American history, including The Declaration of Independence: America’s First Founding Document in U.S. History and Culture