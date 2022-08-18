Opinion/Column: "Mobocracy" is no way to govern

The philosopher Thomas Hobbes, who was more concerned with the dangers of anarchy than those of arbitrary government, warned that in a state of nature, that is in a pre-political state with no laws, the life of man is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.” Other philosophers, who influenced America’s Founding Fathers, joined Hobbes, and John Locke in recognizing that people join in social contracts to establish governments and formulate laws to protect their lives, liberties, and property.

On Jan. 27, 1838, roughly 50 years after the U.S. constitution was drafted, Abraham Lincoln delivered a speech before the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Ill. praising the Founding Fathers, and extolling the virtue of the Constitution, its laws, and the importance of reverence for them.

This month marked the fifth anniversary of the racist rally in Charlottesville that led to one death and a number of injuries. At a time when Congress continues to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and there are calls to defund the FBI and the Secret Service, we can gain much wisdom from Lincoln’s speech.

Lincoln’s focus on the nation’s salubrious situation, including its geographical separation from potential invading armies, led him to recognize that America faced greater threats from national suicide than from foreign invaders. The most potent threat that he identified was mob violence, particularly as manifested in lynchings. Lincoln further recognized that when such violence went unpunished, it further emboldened the lawless.

As if he were addressing those who think that all governmental agencies inhabit a swampland run by a deep state, Lincoln observed that “Having regarded Government as their deadliest bane, they [the lawless] make a jubilee of the suspension of its operations; and pray for nothing so much, as its total annihilation.” He feared that this “mobocractic spirit,” could undermine the strongest bulwark of government, namely “the attachment of the People.” He further feared that “men of sufficient talent and ambition” would seize on such passions to elevate themselves to power.

In seeking to protect government from such a catastrophe, Lincoln encouraged every American to show the same dedication to preserving democratic republican government as the Founding Fathers had devoted to establishing it. Calling upon respect for the law to become “the political religion of the nation,” Lincoln intoned: “Let reverence for the laws, be breathed by every American mother, to the lisping babe, that prattles on her lap—let it be taught in schools, in seminaries, and in colleges; let it be written in Primers, spelling books, and in Almanacs;—let it be preached from the pulpit, proclaimed in legislative halls, and enforced in courts of justice.”

Recognizing that not all laws were just, Lincoln advocated working peacefully for the repeal of those that were not. He observed, however, that “There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law.” Mob law elevates passion over reason; it prejudges guilt and innocence; its participants combine the role of judge, jurors, and executioner, often sweeping the innocent in with the guilty.

Lincoln observed that whereas passion against injustices had once united the people against an oppressive mother country, the continuation of democratic government depended on pillars hewn from “the solid quarry of sober reason.” Passion was the nation’s new enemy; its potential suicide pill. The nation needed “general intelligence, sound morality, and in particular, a reverence for the constitution and laws.”

If ever there were ever a time to heed Lincoln’s words, it is now. Our devotion to law and to the Constitution must be greater than our devotion to any specific leader, faction, or political party. We must respect legal processes that provide for due process, eschew mob violence, and reject the politicians (none dare call them statesmen) who fan the flames of prejudice and seek to enthrone their own will as law.