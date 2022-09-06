Opinion/Column: Look beyond density to create affordable housing

There has been a lot of discussion of efforts to bring more affordable housing to Charlottesville. It seems to be in serious short supply. It has been pointed out that rising housing costs have forced families to leave for Louisa, Fluvanna and Greene counties or even Waynesboro. These localities are close enough to commute into Charlottesville, but the cost of housing is far less. None of my three children can afford to live in the city; they all live at least 20 miles away in surrounding counties. However, what is seldom mentioned is that as housing in the city becomes more available, many of the units will be filled by new people moving into the city to be closer to their work. It need not be more affordable.

In the 1990’s, I was the faculty chair of the University’s Housing Committee. UVa was beginning its planned, steady expansion. Responding to complaints from surrounding neighborhoods we began creating more student housing. We added Hereford College, the German, French, Spanish and Asian Houses, together with the Lewis Hoxton complex. (And after I retired, the University has invested more than $100 million in the renovation and expansion of the 1st year dorms in the Alderman/Observatory area.) The Chief Housing Officer during my time, Mark Doherty, also conducted a long term study of all University students to see where they actually lived. He discovered that as we added more units to the University system, the number of students in the surrounding neighborhoods remained relatively constant; but fewer were living further out in Albemarle County. More availability did not relieve pressure in the city.

That was 20 years ago. At that time the city grew from 41,267 in 1991 to 41,588 in 2001 and is now apparently stabilized at about 45,000. Undergraduate enrollment grew from 18,006 (1991) by 842 students to 18,848 (2001). Now, the University has 27,115 students, with 3,932 first-year students who must live on grounds, in a city of 45,672 persons.

UVa is a major driver of housing demand. It would be nice if it could be part of the solution. It might build more residence halls for students. But this faces problems as well. Undergraduate students are tasting freedom; many want the independence that living away from the University conveys. To entice upper class students to remain in University housing there must be perks such as: excellent programing in a residential college, amenities similar to those that can be found in some apartment complexes, lower monthly rental, and most important, close-in location to the Central Grounds. In our survey, for upper class students who chose to remain in the housing system, Brown College on the Central Grounds was most popular, followed by the International Residential College at the corner of Emmet and Ivy, the language houses on Jefferson Park Avenue and lastly, Hereford College out on Stadium Road, which students viewed as “too distant.” All this implies high density construction in neighborhoods close to the University, especially JPA, Lewis Mountain, Venable, Cherry Avenue, and 10th and Page. These are precisely the “sensitive” areas that the city would like to protect.

The question becomes whether more student housing really opens up more affordable housing for city residents. For example, the University could provide below market housing for many of their low-income employees. This housing need not be in the city itself, but should have accessible public transit, especially at shift change times. In the past the University has offered subsidized quarters for new faculty in Piedmont Housing at the end of Stadium Road.

The city is constrained in its ability to provide affordable housing by the Faircloth Amendment, championed by HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros in the Clinton administration. It restricts funding for public housing in excess of that existing in 1999. However, a variant of the Homestead Act, proposed by Charles Weber and Mike Farruggio when they ran for City Council in 2013, might work. A resident who lived in public housing would gain title and own the unit if for some specified time the rent was always paid on time and no criminal activity occurred. This could both allow its replacement elsewhere by the Housing Authority, as well as injecting home ownership and capital into low-income neighborhoods.

Neither of these alternatives would “solve” the affordable housing dilemma. But also there is no assurance that permitting greater housing density, such as the “bright red” high-rise apartments at the end of Carlton Avenue, will actually provide lower cost housing for those in most need.

Until now, almost all the effort to create more affordable housing has been focused exclusively on “denser development.” Besides encouraging new multi-unit construction, the proposed “Inclusionary Zoning Analysis” would permit constructing “by right” additional structures on any lot in “General Residential” areas. Take 10th and Page or Rosehill, both historically black neighborhoods, for a case in point. Currently, both are largely single family housing because of its zoning. What will happen when this restriction is relaxed to achieve more density? In Rosehill a single family house at 903 Charlton Ave. was purchased last year for $160,000 and is now listed for sale at $525,000. At 10th and Page the city assessor’s web site shows that approximately 2/3 of the lots are owned by non-resident LLC’s (limited liability corporations), with one LLC owning 70 properties. “By right” development can be a developers dream.

My fear is that by only considering denser development, we may actually destroy neighborhoods.

To really expand affordable housing we must broaden our horizons and explore other possible alternatives.