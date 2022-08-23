Opinion/Column: Let's encourage Black entrepreneurs

August is Black Business Month, a time when all of us in Charlottesville and throughout the Commonwealth celebrate the achievements and positive impacts of our Black-owned small businesses in the community. It’s also a time to think about how we can continue to support Black small business owners and uplift the voices of minorities and people of color, not just this month, but throughout the year.

While there are still lingering societal barriers for Black business owners as well as a continuing global pandemic, there are positive trends, especially here in Virginia. A recent study examined where in the U.S. Black entrepreneurs are best positioned to succeed, and Virginia placed in the number one spot for its large Black population as well as its local and private initiatives designed to spur Black business growth. The Commonwealth also received high rankings for Black women-owned businesses and women-led startups.

I’m proud to be a part of the 44 percent of female business owners in Virginia. I took a leap of faith in 2021 and started my online business because I saw firsthand the need for more diversity and representation in our education system. As a Black librarian and academic in Charlottesville, I have accessed and researched thousands of Virginia’s historical documents and often find very little evidence of diverse voices or stories from people of color. I’m also raising a three-year-old daughter and want her to grow up hearing their voices and reading their stories.

That’s why I started my business, Diveation, which is a play on the words “Diversity,” “Education” and “Representation.” I believe children deserve to see positive examples and role models from the very early stages of their educational journey and learn about individuals and communities that may be unfamiliar. For example, how many of us know the artistic works of Black women like Lois Mailou Jones or Edmonia Lewis? I’ve created card decks for young children, parents, and teachers to better support the lesser-known stories of historically marginalized groups in America; and to emphasize diversity and build a community of empathy, respect, and understanding.

There are several ways you can support Black-owned small businesses this month. One way is to purchase products and services from your favorite local Black businesses. If you want to find Black businesses you can support, you can visit the Black Cville Passport, which allows you to discover many Black-owned businesses in Charlottesville and throughout Albemarle County.

Another way to offer your support is by sharing information and reviews about local Black businesses on social media. For example, if you found a product or service that you really like or find useful, share that on your social media channels like Facebook and Instagram, and let others know about it! Since I operate solely online, social media tools like Facebook Shops and Instagram Reels have been instrumental to the growth of my business and educating my followers and customers. For example, one Reel introduces my audience to Alfred L. Cralle, a Black businessman and inventor who invented the ice cream scoop in 1897.

I hope you will find time during Black Business Month to support a Black business, discover a new Black voice, or teach our future generations about the incredible contributions of Black authors or artists so that we all can benefit from each other’s perspectives.