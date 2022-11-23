Opinion/Column: Lessons of Thanksgiving, Irish style

Doesn’t everybody everywhere celebrate Thanksgiving?

Sixty years ago, when I was starting elementary school, I used to think exactly that. After all, I reasoned, we Irish Catholics did so. And so did the Jewish family down the block. And the boys from the Black families at school said so, too. All the boys on our Pee Wee League baseball team did—the Polish boy, the boy who attended the mosque, plus my Chinese friend and my Italian one, too.

It had never even occurred to me to ask my Irish immigrant parents about the home country, because our family seemed—at least on that single day—just as “American” as anyone. That my father had a brogue and used to call me to the phone to repeat his words (for comprehensibility) to his doctor, or that my mother had some unusual expressions that left my friends scratching their heads didn’t seem a big deal. After all, we celebrated Thanksgiving Day with gusto: a turkey with all the trimmings, cranberry sauce, and of course mashed potatoes and gravy. And not to forget: yum-yum stuffing. Pumpkin pie and ice cream topped it off.

Yes, much to be grateful for!

Aside from the mashed potatoes, none of that was Irish fare. Yet I had never bothered as a boy to ask whether Ireland on that Thursday was any different from our Philadelphia neighborhood, let alone about the Pilgrims and Indians from other countries.

As I was entering third grade, my mother took my three younger brothers and me back to Ireland for a visit. When we made the countless rounds of visits to the homes of numerous relatives, I had a “rude” awakening. When I asked a couple of much older cousins “if you celebrate Thanksgiving,” they replied:

“Aye, sure we do, Johnny. Why wouldn’t we, Irish farm people living in Donegal, honor and commemorate a dinner centuries ago and thousands of miles across the ocean that a band of Englishmen sponsored? The same Englishmen who have exploited and terrorized our country for 900 years and never so much as let us keep our own spuds, let alone gave us a turkey dinner? Makes perfect sense. Yes, why wouldn’t we set aside a random Thursday for that—we’ve got nothing better to do. Righto, lad!”

Did I detect a note of sarcasm? Yes, even at the age of eight, I do believe so. I refrained from mentioning how I often watched the Macy’s Day Parade in New York and cheered happily as the dancing clowns and baton-twirling cheerleaders marched through the freezing streets, alongside the colorfully decorated parade wagons, followed by Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Batman, Spider-Man, and even Ronald McDonald. (To this day, I feel a slight urge to wave and cheer as my old cartoon and comic book heroes strut their way down Sixth Avenue before thousands of delighted school-age children and their adult counterparts.)

Yet I did not let the ridicule of the big boys stop me—though I inadvertently shifted my comparative frame.

Fast-forward a quarter century. I happened to be in Germany one October on a semester break at the university from my fall semester teaching duties. There, I discovered Erntedanktag. A typical German mouthful, yes, with or without mouth-watering cranberry sauce, but every syllable can be savored: “Harvest Appreciation Day.” Erntedanktag is not an official national holiday—and it has nothing to do with commerce—whereas Black Friday does indeed threaten to overshadow Thanksgiving, which—along with Christmas Days of yore—had long stood as the only day when many (most?) Americans did not revere the Almighty Dollar above all.

For years thereafter, whenever possible, I arranged to be in Germany that special day—the first Sunday in October—when the churches are filled with a true cornucopia. At the foot of the altars, in Catholic and Lutheran churches alike, sit baskets of vegetables and bowls of fruits and assorted spices, God’s largesse bequeathed to us through the good graces of bountiful Mother Nature.

So now I had not just one, but two Thanksgivings. One of them was a simple day of gratefulness, blessedly free of the dollar deities. The other, my American Thanksgiving, remained imbued with its original sentiment of thanks for the harvest of all our blessings, even if shadowed by the “blackness” of the following Friday frenzy.

When I added Canadian Thanksgiving to my itinerary five years ago in 2017 (second Monday in October) I registered a triple play. Whereupon I graciously (and gratefully!) accepted the Triple Crown. And that was my banner year of “most” thankful Thanksgivings!

Granted, it was providential timing. It would have been even more impressive had it been deliberate. Nonetheless, to experience German Erntedanktag on Oct. 1, and then Action de Grace in Quebec on Oct. 9 was not easy. I topped off both, as always, with Thanksgiving state-side in November, and the chance to cheer Mickey and Snoopy and Spidey all the way down Sixth Avenue after a blissful post-turkey snooze.

Thanksgiving is, of course, a quintessentially American holiday. No other country does it quite like we do. I see everywhere today that—our cultural diversity notwithstanding—many immigrant families, of diverse backgrounds and ethnicities still have the same aspiration to “do it the American way” as my family did.

Still, it is good to be reminded that “giving thanks” comes in many forms and via many traditions. Even if it doesn’t happen on a special day “everywhere,” it’s good to know, too, that other nations celebrate gratefulness, even without Snoopy and Spidey and a Macy’s Day parade, even without stories about Pilgrims and Indians, even without stuffed turkeys and pumpkin pie, but still with expressions of thanks in very public ways.

Thankfulness comes in many forms, which, of course, is another good reason for thankfulness.