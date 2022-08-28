Opinion/Column: Kids find friends sharing interests

When you’re a rising high school senior with hopes of going to college, people give you a lot of advice on how you should spend your summer.

“You should try to get a job in a lab curing COVID,” said a neighbor, giving me much more credit that I deserve as a scientist.

“I read about a kid your age who started a hedge fund,” said one of my fellow volunteers at the children’s museum. My ideal summer involved reading books, eating ice cream, and watching Law & Order marathons, so unfortunately, neither of those options were on the horizon for me.

Thanks to my fantastic Spanish teacher, I did have an opportunity to spend the beginning of summer at the Virginia Governor’s School World Language Academy, a program run by the Virginia Department of Education for students interested in world languages. For three weeks, I spoke nothing but Spanish, refined my grammar and learned bachata. My classmates in the program were smart, funny, and academically-focused. It was the most crowded I ever saw the computer. Though the 58 students were from all over Virginia, a politically diverse state, everyone supported each other and enjoyed learning about each other’s lives at home. I left the program wondering if the respect we shared with each other was a byproduct of going to high schools with teachers who teach at a level that their students qualify for Governor’s School. In other words, does an open mindset come along with a good education?

After a brief stop at home, I packed up a completely different kind of duffel bag for Camp Goshen, the 400-person, 800-acre camp in the wilderness that has been run by the Boy Scouts of America for over 100 years. Like Governor’s School, Camp Goshen draws campers from all over Virginia, but this time the common denominator for participants was a love of nature, not a love of classrooms. In my troop, there were homeschooled students, students from religious schools and students from public and private schools. Some of us liked school, and some of us didn’t.

Each troop had adult chaperones, and it was clear from tee shirts that adult politics ran the gamut. Some adults wore shirts with environmental conservation slogans. Others wore shirts spelling out support of the Second Amendment with AR-15s.

During the days, we were busy with activities and hikes, but in the evening, everyone gathered around the campfire where adults generally spoke with adults and campers spoke with campers. Based on the adult tee shirts, I expected the camper conversation to be heated at times. As an older camper, I figured I would have to help broker peace. But the campfire conversations were no different than those at Governor’s School. One night, a camper who identifies as non-binary, talked about their preferred pronouns. The most intense line of questioning was whether they stole their look from a character on the TV show “Stranger Things.” We all agreed that the COVID pandemic is stressful, and we can’t wait until it goes away. Everyone loved stargazing; everyone hated mosquitoes.

I know four weeks spent in summer programs is not a statistically relevant way to poll teens about their worldviews. But both of these programs drew very different people from all over Virginia, a state that feels politically divided right now.

Aug. 12, 2022, marked the five-year anniversary of white supremacists marching into Charlottesville where I live, and President Trump saying there were “very fine people on both sides” as my town mourned the murder of a local young woman.

Five years later, the adults are still fighting, but, in my experience at least, young people are figuring out how to get along.