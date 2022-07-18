Opinion/Column: Keep church and state separate

Has religion become too much of a factor in politics? Have our religious leaders, and our elected and appointed leaders, become so involved in politics to a point that they no longer are able to separate church and state? Are people in positions of power imposing their personal religious beliefs onto all of us?

These questions all pose disturbing scenarios and warrant serious scrutiny. But speaking in opposition to those who impose their personal religious beliefs onto others is not easy because it can be misunderstood as being anti-religion. It actually is a decision in support of religious freedom and of a long-held American freedom — separation of church and state.

In a letter to the Danbury Baptist Association in Connecticut, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”

The role of religion in politics has dramatically changed over the past 50 years (Jan. 22, 1973, being the day of the Roe v. Wade decision). In 2022, religion has played a role of epic proportions in dictating public policy and opinions at both state and federal levels.

Freedom of and from religion is one of those distinct qualities that makes our country great. Americans cherish that freedom whether they are Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, fundamentalist, evangelical Christian, Mormon, agnostic, atheist or other.

Has religion ever been an issue for voters?

In 1928, New York Gov. Al Smith reportedly lost his presidential bid due to his Catholic religion; and in 1960, that question again came up. Presidential candidate John F. Kennedy, a Catholic, also was questioned about his religion. Many feared he would be unable to separate his religious beliefs from policy.

To address those fears, Kennedy spoke to a group of ministers in Houston, saying: “It is apparently necessary for me to state once again not what kind of church I believe in — for that should be important only to me — but what kind of America I believe in.” He continued, “I believe in an America where the separation of church and state is absolute...”

Does the candidate’s religion matter? It should not but much has changed since 1960, back when many feared Kennedy would make policy decisions based on his personal religious doctrine. Today, that fear has become reality.

It is widely known that some elected or appointed officials at federal and state levels have initiated policies that impose their personal religious beliefs. These include decisions on birth control, abortion, embryonic stem cell research, sex education, gay rights and end-of-life issues.

It began with Pat Robertson’s “Christian Coalition” and Jerry Falwell Sr.’s “Moral Majority” movements. Newer groups call themselves “Value Voters” or members of the “Faith & Freedom Coalition” but their goal remains the same. Most prominently, Don McGahn — White House counsel under former President Donald Trump and a board member of the Federalist Society — helped select federal judges with the goal of establishing public policy and opinions that mirrored his own religious views.

Religious freedom is in the eye of the beholder. Religious leaders praise legislators who impose their religious beliefs onto women by restricting abortion rights. But they also claim their religious freedom is at stake when government mandates contraceptive coverage in health insurance plans for employees.

Whose religious freedom is at stake?

You might be Jewish or Mormon and not want to be forced to live by the Catholic doctrine; just as if you are Catholic or Baptist, you might not want to live by the Mormon or Jewish doctrines.

It is not the role of government to promote policy that imposes one group’s personal religious beliefs on all people.

Presently, the majority religious groups of elected or appointed officials who are imposing their religious views include Catholics, Protestants, and evangelical or fundamentalist Christians.

What if the predominate religious group of people in power was Muslims, Mormons or Scientologists? What if there was talk of imposing Sharia law? One might think it a ridiculous idea but many thought overturning Roe was a ridiculous idea, too.

Should public policy be established on the basis of an elected or appointed official’s religious doctrine? Of course not, but examples have been happening right under our noses.

This has happened because we didn’t call it out and we didn’t heed Kennedy’s 1960 warning: “Today I may be the victim — but tomorrow it may be you...”