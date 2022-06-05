Opinion/Column: Justice means true equality

As I look toward college, I see injustice reflected in the game of admissions. It’s easy to look at Operation Varsity Blues and think that it is a reflection of a few cheating families looking to beat the system using their wealth and willingness to play unfairly. In reality, the whole process is unfair. Every advantage in the race—the prestigious summer camps, the private SAT tutors, the internships from family friends—is available only to those with the means to pay, or the connections to find them. These injustices are a threat to equality throughout the whole country.

Those with the advantages go on to prestigious colleges and universities at much higher rates than anyone else. Then, they graduate, and get the most coveted, high-paying jobs, becoming our lawyers and doctors and politicians. Then, they influence our laws and policies by supporting the system that allowed them to make it to the top in the first place. Educational injustice is a threat to justice in every facet of life, because it is such a formative experience which exhibits such stark contrasts between the elite and the rest. I feel the guilt of benefiting from a system that I know is unjust, and yet, paradoxically, cannot seem to fix unless I go through it myself.

Carefully watching the moves of the Supreme Court, I see another threat to worldwide justice. As the justices heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson, they wrestled with the option of overturning Roe v. Wade, which half a century ago affirmed a woman’s right to choose what to do with her body. Overturning this decision would have ripple effects of injustice throughout the country and the entire world.

If states can choose to completely ban abortion, this hits poor and minority women the hardest. It brings them back from their ambition, instead forcing them into parenthood rather than achieving their full potential. Rich, white women have always and will always have other options—again being able to walk through systems that make others crawl.

As other countries look toward the United States as a global force and supposed pinnacle of democracy, they will no doubt be influenced by our national legislative decisions. The choices our government makes sometimes serve as roadmaps for developing countries, where even more women could be relegated to a lack of individual decision-making were they to follow the U.S.’ example.

Martin Luther King, Jr.’s proclamation that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” holds just as true today as it did 58 years ago. It is evident in the experiences of each and every person: the systems we travel through, the news we read, the laws and policies that divide us. It is this threat of ever-expanding injustice, however, that keeps us fighting for what is right. We must take pride in dedicating ourselves to challenging injustice; this is the way we can build the future that King dreamed of.