Opinion/Column: Jefferson, Madison deserve library name

The Board of Trustees of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library System is scheduled to meet on June 27 to determine whether the names of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison should be removed from the organization.

The sociopolitical revolution that followed George Floyd’s death resulted in the removal of names and statues of Confederate leaders, and many agreed with those actions. Jumping from Civil War history to Revolutionary War history, however, is problematic. As with many revolutions, mistakes can be made in the zeal of the moment.

To dishonor the names of Jefferson and Madison is to assert that their accomplishments are dwarfed by the fact that they owned slaves—that slave ownership is their defining legacy today. In fact, Jefferson hated slavery and wrote often of its evils. Under the influence of his abolitionist mentor George Wythe, Jefferson proposed a law to end slavery gradually in Virginia. As a youthful idealist, he was shocked to the core by the virulent response to his proposal by members of the establishment. The system was solidly entrenched, fortunes depended upon it, and it would end only by bloodshed on the battlefield.

What is often overlooked is that the freedoms that Jefferson and Madison fought for— summarized in the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and Constitution—would eventually benefit every American citizen, men and women of every race and creed. It would take generations for such freedoms to be granted to women and people of color, but these basic human rights were expansive enough to transcend the times.

America’s Constitution and Bill of Rights have been the inspiration and model for nations across the world for nearly two hundred and fifty years. Had Jefferson, Madison, and other Founding Fathers not devoted their lives to forging these principles into the foundations of our government, the United States of America as we know it might never have succeeded. It is possible that over time North America could have evolved to resemble areas of South America, characterized by dictatorships and absence of freedom.

Regarding slavery, it was far easier for George Washington to free his slaves at his wife’s death than for Jefferson and Madison to free theirs. Of these three Founding Fathers, Washington was the only one whose wealth far exceeded the value of his slaves. Jefferson and Madison died poor, due to a variety of reasons, including crop failures, bad debts, time spent in public service and other factors. At his death, Jefferson’s slaves were the only collateral, other than Monticello, for paying off his mountain of debt.

Jefferson wrote eloquently about slavery’s malevolent influence, including among slave owners, their children, and society as a whole. He termed the institution a “moral depravity,” a “hideous blot,” and a “fatal stain” on the nation. Yet, he became ensnarled in the system that he hated. His youthful idealism gave way to the intransigence of the establishment and to the dark reality of his own finances.

Perhaps he was embarrassed because he found that he couldn’t afford to free his slaves, even if he chose to do so. Rightly or wrongly, he considered himself as a kindly master and that his workers would be better off under his care than loose on the land, where even freed slaves could easily be kidnapped and sold into the furnace of southern cottonfields. Additionally, Virginia had passed a law requiring freed slaves to leave their families, friends, and homes to live in another state. Life was often dicey for freed slaves in such dangerous times.

Madison, like Jefferson, was overwhelmed by the reality that the American economy, North and South, had become firmly dependent on slavery’s cheap labor system by the time of their generation. Northern mills relied on Southern cotton for their livelihood. Madison believed that former slaves were entitled to a life of freedom but that they would not assimilate successfully into Southern society, given the prejudices of the day. Later in his life, he served as president of the American Colonization Society, founding a home in Liberia for freed slaves.

Yes, Jefferson and Madison owned slaves, and yes, it is perplexing as to why they did not free them. But we are all flawed individuals. It would seem that this flaw, significant as it was, should not automatically erase the good that these Founding Fathers did for America and for the world.

Suzanne Munson is author of the George Wythe biography, Jefferson’s Godfather , and lectures frequently on Founding Father legacies. Contact suzmunson01@gmail.com