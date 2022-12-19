Opinion/Column: Holiday tips for staying sober

The holiday season is known for being one of the most joyous times of the year. Yet, it also comes with stress, a known risk factor for relapse, binge drinking, drug use, and overdose.

During December and into the new year, anyone who is addicted to drugs or alcohol or recovering from an addiction faces numerous challenges with their sobriety. It is not easy to stay sober, especially during the holidays.

Fortunately, there are practical tips to stay sober during the holidays that anyone could apply. However, if you or someone you know is addicted to drugs or alcohol this festive season, it is critical to get them help.

Early intervention saves lives because addictions worsen during this time of year because of stress and loneliness. The holiday season is the ideal time to attend a drug or alcohol rehab center and focus on recovery.

“Sobriety takes work, and it is not always easy, but with a good plan or survival guide and help from others, it is not impossible to stay sober during the holidays,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

There are three practical tips that anyone could apply to help them stay sober during December and into the new year: Having a well-thought-out plan and exit plan, maintaining a high level of self-care, and having support or help from others.

Initially, a holiday sobriety plan should include some of the following considerations:

Recognizing and coping with relapse triggers and knowing what to do if you feel uncomfortable.

Bring holiday mocktails or non-alcoholic drinks to family gatherings.

Learn how to turn down a drink and what to say when someone is insistent you drink alcohol.

Have an exit plan with a way to get home if things become too much to manage.

These general tips could be tailored to meet individual needs and circumstances; find the approach that works best for your situation.

The second part of holiday sobriety involves self-care and taking care of your mental and physical well-being, which is often overlooked during this time of year. The acronym H.A.L.T (Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired) is an excellent way to remember this.

Stay well-fed with good food your body can use and avoid binging on holiday sweets. Do not disregard negative emotions, such as anger or frustration, but instead manage them healthily and focus on your good feelings.

Avoid being alone during the holiday season, as loneliness increases relapse rates and creates stress, anxiety, and depression. Stay connected to the people you love and those who support your sobriety.

Finally, get adequate sleep each night and stay well-rested. Every person knows what occurs when they are exhausted and have not slept well. Sleep is crucial and should be placed on the back burner.

The last part of successful holiday sobriety involves having support and help from others. This could be a friend or family member, 12-step meetings, an AA sponsor, or another sober acquaintance. It is ok to ask for help or even bring another sober person to the family function or party.

Enjoy yourself this holiday season and create new, sober traditions and memories. More importantly, express gratitude and recognize what you are grateful for while spreading love, compassion, and kindness.