Opinion/Column: History teaching standards look better

Virginia’s spotted history of race relations remains a tough area for state education officials who have revised last November’s History and Social Studies Standards of Learning for Virginia Public Schools, which critics called whitewashed and guided by a European-centric set of events.

Generally, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s top education officials do a better job presenting a more balanced look in their January revision of the standards at how slavery and the 1950s history of Massive Resistance to school integration marred Virginia’s ability to approach the nation’s stated goals of attaining “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

As the newly revised set of standards states, “Students should be exposed to the facts of our past, even when those facts are uncomfortable.”

This new set of standards, which goes to the Virginia Board of Education for a first review Feb. 2, stipulates that “Teachers should engage students in age-appropriate ways that do not suggest students are responsible for historical wrongs based on immutable characteristics, such as race or ethnicity. Teachers and students should insist on dignity and respect for each other as part of civil society.”

November’s standards were rejected after they were rushed through with embarrassing mistakes and omissions. They scrapped the August standards — worked on for a couple of years by hundreds of Virginia education experts.

The rejected November standards included consultations with nine mostly conservative groups from Michigan’s Hillsdale College, a small Christian college that played a key role in writing the widely condemned “1776 Report” on U.S. history commissioned by then-President Donald Trump, to the Louisiana Department of Education.

Youngkin’s State Superintendent of Instruction Jillian Balow apologized in November for the rushed revision that, among other flaws, mislabeled Native Americans as “America’s first immigrants.”

Unlike the November version, the newest language notes that America’s history is fraught and complicated and has to be taught honestly and with nuance.

Balow said the new set of standards is “unflinching in its examination of eras when Americans did not live up to its founding ideals, including its dispossession of native nations and tribes, slavery, the Jim Crow era, and the race-based exclusion of Asian immigrants.”

Balow and the Department of Education replaced mistakes and omissions with better examples, including language that calls for students to learn how civil rights figures such as Oliver Hill, Barbara Johns, Linwood Holton and Douglas Wilder made choices that advanced rights for more Virginians.

The new standards explicitly mandate discussions of racism and include more lessons about the history of Virginia’s Indigenous peoples. In the latest version, lessons for fourth-graders call for describing the lives of Indigenous people. The standards for Virginia Studies allow students to develop a greater understanding of “Virginia’s rich history, from the contributions and cultures of its Indigenous peoples and the founding of Jamestown to the present.”

The document calls for age-appropriate discussion of such racially sensitive topics as the history of how the state led the national pro-segregation effort through Massive Resistance to block school integration from 1954 to 1959.

One question not asked in the new draft that could be assigned by any high school teacher would be to describe how 1950s Virginia General Assembly and State Bar committees tried to harass and shut down the NAACP’s legal efforts as the civil rights group tried to bring about enforcement of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling for school desegregation.

Hill, Holton, Johns and Wilder are among the leading civil rights figures whose stories should be taught as students investigate the political and social advances that pushed aside Massive Resistance and some of its lingering tentacles.

Another question not asked in the 68-page draft that a teacher could assign would be to describe how and why the state legislature made Virginia the first state in 2007 to apologize and express regret for slavery and for the its terrible treatment of Indigenous people.

Another question would be for students to address what Virginia’s 2007 resolution expressing profound regret for slavery meant by acknowledging that the injustices of slavery were not entirely righted by Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation of emancipation in 1863.

Virginia’s slavery apology resolution stated, “The abolition of slavery was followed by systematic discrimination, enforced segregation, and other insidious institutions and practices toward Americans of African descent that were rooted in racism, racial bias, and racial misunderstanding.”

Its author, the late former state legislator and congressman Donald McEachin, said at the time of its passage that the 2007 session of the General Assembly “will be remembered for a lot of things, but 20 years hence I suspect one of those things will be the fact that we came together and passed this resolution.”

McEachin, who was a descendant of slaves, also noted that a longtime Republican delegate who eventually joined in support of the resolution, had initially reacted by saying that African-Americans should “get over” slavery, claiming he should not have to apologize for something that happened before he was born.

Of course, 2007 was long enough ago to reflect a time when Democrats and Republicans could discuss their differences and actually come together in bipartisan agreement that reflected common ground and shared values.