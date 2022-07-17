Opinion/Column: Hill Jr. knew learning racial history helped all

Oliver Hill Jr. was a brilliant and gentle person devoted to the notion that all children have the right to an excellent education.

His death in 2020, less than a year after his retirement as a distinguished psychology professor at Virginia State University, left the Commonwealth one less champion of assuring that all students learn the true lessons of their state’s history while earnestly preparing for the workforce.

What is that excellent education all Virginians are entitled to and how is it threatened today by people who twist the original meaning of the Black slang term “woke?”

Woke as it emerged in U.S. culture means being alert to injustice in society, especially racism. For nearly 100 years that is what the term has meant to an almost exclusively Black audience.

The term has been turned on its head and had horns added by some White people who use it to denigrate Black Americans and their allies.

Yet most Americans are on a journey together to understand the nation’s history more fully in ways that simply were not taught when the Founding Fathers were deified.

There are many ways to improve public schools without returning them to the days when discomforting history was barely taught.

Hill was an inspiring figure who improved Virginia’s schools by adding skills and including all of the state’s story instead of disparaging those adding truth to how the founders shaped America.

A New York Post attack on Monticello’s current brand of tours calls out what the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper disparages as “Monticello is going woke – and trashing Thomas Jefferson’s legacy in the process.”

The piece warns that folks on tours of Jefferson’s Albemarle County home are glum and finding too much said about slavery in ways that belittle or criticize the third president.

Monticello pushed back against the New York Post piece, calling it inaccurate and offering “a lopsided view of the guest experience.”

“We know that an increasingly polarized America makes it proportionately more difficult to offer a comprehensive view of Jefferson’s immense achievements, and the realities of slavery at Monticello,” Foundation President Leslie Greene Bowman said in a statement.

Hill knew that America can’t go back to education that just makes White Americans feel good.

Before gaining his Ph.D. and Masters from the University of Michigan, he was among 26 black students who enrolled in seventh grade at a White Richmond junior high school in 1960. He could later joke about how he was surprised to learn there “how happy the slaves were.’’

Hill did for education in Petersburg and elsewhere what his famous father, Oliver Hill Sr., helped do for legal desegregation of public schools nationwide by advancing cases that led to the historic Brown vs. Board of Education decision in 1954.

The younger Hill, who recalled a cross burning on his family’s front yard during his dad’s civil rights legal battles, brought the Algebra Project to Petersburg, a nationwide program that uses math literacy as an organizing tool to boost public education and improve school accreditation.

In the last few years of his life, Hill drew great hope from his observations that teaching all history, not just the parts that make White Americans feel good, has brought more Whites into civil rights demonstrations over injustices.

“In many of the crowds, the White participants outnumber the African Americans in many cities,” he said in a June 2020 WTVR-TV interview. “When talking about race, it’s not about White people feeling guilty or anything. It’s the reality of where we are given that history that would allow us to become a really egalitarian society.”

Hill asked what kind of changes are needed in institutions and what should our education system look like, if we really were to have a true and just society.

Those answers can only come, he said, if Americans can come to a common understanding of the past by examining the narratives that have been entrenched in our understood history.

Hill said his “sense of self” was changed by learning more about African-American and African history. All Americans are on this journey together to discover honest ways we can tell and teach the fuller truth of our nation’s history from Jefferson’s time to our own.