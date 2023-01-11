Opinion/Column: Guv's charter school accounts target public ed

Here we go again.

Our Republican lawmakers are blindly chanting the “school choice” mantra with all the subtlety of the Purdue Marching Band beating the Big Bass Drum.

Last year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was all about charter schools and lab schools. The former fell flat, while the latter is going to get a limited shot. With that play stopped, the governor huddled with his conservative school-choice advocates and came up with a new play: education savings accounts.

Hardly a new idea, ESAs are legal in various forms in eight states.

The Richmond Times–Dispatch describes Youngkin’s model, which is being carried by Glenn Davis, R–Virginia Beach, this way: “The money for education savings accounts would be pulled from state funding, which is about one-third of per-pupil funding afforded for each student, according to Davis. Federal and local per-pupil funding would stay with the school system.”

There are many problems with this approach.

Despite being one of the Top 10 states in the nation for per capita income, Virginia ranks 41st for the amount the state contributes per pupil for education, according to The Commonwealth Institute. Using Census data, TCI shows the state spends just $5,488 per student. By way of comparison, Maryland spends $7,627; Massachusetts, $8,245; and New Jersey, $10,071.

This means that already-underfunded Virginia schools would lose even more money under this plan, further crippling their efforts to educate our children.

And then there’s the question of what parents would do with the $5,488 the state gives them. Take their kid to a private school? Not in this area. Tuition at Fredericksburg Academy runs $14,500–$22,045 for grades 1–5. St. Michael’s is $9,000 for high school, and Fredericksburg Christian is $10,885 for grades 1–5. And that’s just tuition. Most of these schools have costs on top of the tuition rate.

Of course, the ESA would offset those costs, allowing some students to attend these schools. But very few students from the public school system can or will attend. And those ESA’s do help won’t be poor students who Davis claims the ESAs would support. It’ll be middle- and upper-middle-class families that have the resources to cover the difference between ESA funds and private school tuition.

To be fair, ESAs don’t have to be spent on private schools. Parents can also use the money to pay for other approved options, like tutoring, homeschooling supplies, and select educational programs.

The irony here is that the governor, who berates traditional public schools about “accountability,” wants to pass out taxpayers’ dollars for parents to spend on educational programs for which there is no accountability.

Private schools are exempt from the SOL exams that Republicans insist traditional public schools must take to ensure that they’re doing their job.

The push for school choice is grounded in a hypocritical feedback loop. Traditional schools fail based on government-mandated tests, so the solution is giving taxpayer money to parents to spend on alternatives that have no accountability. That taxpayer money will be taken from public schools, which Republicans will continue to criticize for not passing muster on accountability exams.

Standardized testing in public schools was championed by conservative school reformers, including Republican Gov. George Allen, who promoted the Standards of Learning. President George W. Bush signed the No Child Left Behind Act that required standardized tests.

Now the next generation of conservative leaders thinks this testing has failed and their solution is to untether education from standards and testing and accountability.

So why not free traditional public schools from these tests, and instead of throwing money in a thousand directions with no accountability, pour it into the traditional public school system, which has the needed infrastructure, the teachers, and the support of the majority of Virginians?

Let those who actually know what it takes to educate children — America’s public-school teachers — have a voice. They’ve put in the work and know what it takes to educate children. The governor should listen to them. His ideological advisers aren’t doing him any favors, and Virginia’s students are paying the price.

Again.